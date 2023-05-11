South Carolina enters a tough stretch of baseball and needs something to go right for them with seven regular season games left.

Before this final push, let’s take a look at where South Carolina is, what can improve and the road ahead.

Where South Carolina is

The good news for South Carolina is the Gamecocks spent a lot of time through the first 40 games stockpiling wins. They hoarded 34 of their 36 wins in the first 40 games with 13 of those in the SEC.

That’s led South Carolina to the No. 4 spot in the RPI with a top 10 strength of schedule, a No. 66 overall non-conference strength of schedule and a hosting resume at this point in the regular season.

The Gamecocks have a series win over Penn (No. 149 RPI), which could win the Ivy League, a Clemson team that is up to No. 11 in the RPI, a road series win over RPI No. 30 Georgia and a sweep over No. 10 Florida. They also split two games against RPI No. 3 LSU.

They’re 15-9 in the first quadrant, 4-2 in Quadrant II and a combined 17-1 in the bottom two quadrants with the only loss a midweek one to North Florida.

The bad news is the Gamecocks have really sputtered over the last eight games, winning just two games and getting swept on the road to RPI No. 1 Kentucky.

It’s led to some projections booting South Carolina out of its national hosting line with two regular season series left.

The Gamecocks are injured offensively and struggling on the mound. They’ll need to find some answers and get healthy quickly before the postseason starts.

Evaluating the pitching

South Carolina spent the first 40 games of the season with one of the best pitching staffs in the country and was leading the SEC in team ERA after the Florida series.

That’s tailed off incredibly over the last two weeks. South Carolina has an 8.82 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP over its last six SEC games with teams hitting .338/.429/.600 against Gamecocks pitchers with a .303 BABIP.

Over the first 17 SEC games South Carolina had a 4.16 team ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and was holding teams to a slash line of .252/.336/.445 and a .377 BABIP. So teams are not only hitting for more average, it’s largely singles and not home runs.

Teams are averaging nine runs per game over that stretch, up from five per game through the first six series.

Strikeouts are roughly the same, as are walks per game. But the Gamecocks are giving up way too many hits and putting too many men on base at a consistent clip.

Opponents have scored in 27 of 51 innings in the last six SEC games and South Carolina has pitched a clean inning (three up, three down with no base runners) just 10 times.

The entire pitching staff has struggled the last two series, but South Carolina starters have thrown just 27.1 innings over six innings with a 9.88 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP. They’ve struck out 28 to 16 walks with teams hitting .339/.451/.615 against them with a .392 BABIP.

South Carolina’s also struggled to pitch out of trouble and finish innings with teams hitting .318 with runners on base, .254 with RISP and .377 with two outs over the last six SEC games.

Over the first 17 games, the Gamecocks were holding teams to just .237 with runners on, .241 with RISP and .231 with two outs.

The defense hasn’t helped any of the team’s pitchers with a few errors and guys playing out of position at numerous spots on the infield.

Getting Cole Messina back behind the plate consistently and getting better at third and second base could help a pitching staff that probably feels like it has to be perfect during this tumultuous stretch.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Gamecocks try and start some new guys against Arkansas trying to see what works as the regular season ends.

Evaluating the offense

The Gamecocks have hit a skid over the last two weeks for viable reasons, dealing with injuries to some of their better hitters like Braylen Wimmer and Talmadge LeCroy with Ethan Petry in a bit of a slump.

Over the last two series, South Carolina is hitting .255/.378/.398 while averaging 4.7 runs per game with a .335 BABIP. Compare that to a .269/.407/.531 slash line to start SEC play while averaging 8.4 runs per game.

The average isn’t woefully different, and neither is the on-base percentage. The Gamecocks just aren’t hitting for the same level of power and it’s affecting offensive production. When extra-base hits aren’t coming at the same clip, South Carolina has to be even better situationally and hasn’t been.

The Gamecocks are hitting well with two outs over this six-game stretch (.279) but have a .219 average with runners on base and .213 with runners in scoring position. That means South Carolina has to string things together, and it’s not built like that right now.

Getting guys back healthy could help with that and give length to the lineup. South Carolina’s top five hitters the last two series are slashing .263/.411/.445 with 19 RBI and 23 walks to 27 strikeouts and a .309 BABIP.

The bottom four are combining to hit .244/.3266/.337 with 11 walks to 35 strikeouts. They’ve driven in eight runs and have a BABIP of .390.

So the bottom of the order isn’t giving the Gamecocks enough of an on-base presence to give the top more RBI chances. They’ve struck out way too much, too.

The road ahead

It’s not easy for the Gamecocks, who have to travel to Arkansas–a projected national seed–then host a Tennessee team projected to be a No. 2 seed in a regional.

Series wins are vital and South Carolina still has a ton it can do to improve its stock but there is the risk of potentially losing its hosting resume.

Right now the Gamecocks would be the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament and would need a few things to go right to clinch a bye in Hoover.

Going 3-3 in the SEC would almost lock up a South Carolina hosting spot and anything better or a strong run in Hoover could bolster a national seed resume as well.

It’s going to be tough, and the Gamecocks have to figure out a ton in all three phases, but there is still plenty left on the table.