Sunday looked to be the start of South Carolina’s offense getting back on track. But things continued to be tough Wednesday night.

That was until the seventh inning.

The Gamecocks (36-8, 14-6 SEC) broke out for four runs, powered by three home runs. It would be enough to break a 1-1 tie and roll the rest of the way to a 6-1 win over Winthrop.

It was also the team’s first win of the year without Mark Kingston at the helm. Kingston was ejected from Sunday’s 8-7 win over Auburn, meaning Monte Lee would be filling in versus Winthrop.

“I’ve done it for 14 years as a head coach. So I have plenty of experience, it’s just been awhile. I would say the butterflies right before the game kind of crept in there. I was pretty much fine until then,” Lee said. “Haven’t been in that role where you have to think about more than just the hitters and the outfielders during the game like I have been.”

Things were off to a great start when Cole Messina launched a solo homer in the second inning. But that would be the only offense for most of the night.

Through the first six innings, the Gamecocks only squeaked out two hits. Instead, it would be the pitching staff that did much of the heavy lifting.

It started with Eli Jones only needing 10 pitches to retire the Eagles in order while striking out one. And that would be all for him.

It would set up a bullpen night for the Gamecocks, with a slew of arms going the rest of the way. Eli Jerzembeck was first up out of relief and looked to return to form. He threw three innings without allowing a hit on 30 pitches.

It wouldn’t be until the fifth that Winthrop notched its first baserunner, hit and run of the night. Dylan Eskew came on for Jerzembeck and struggled to find the same luck. After allowing a leadoff walk, his defense couldn’t turn what should’ve been a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. And the Eagles took advantage of the miscue.

Eskew went on to allow a pair of hits, one of which was an RBI single to tie the game at one. He’d be pulled with two outs in the inning, making way for Nick Proctor.

Proctor continued to look sharp, scattering one hit across 1.1 innings pitched. He struck out three and walked one. He hasn’t allowed a run since March 31 against Mississippi State.

“We rely on a guy that’s got the experience, that’s been there and done it. He’s a transfer, he’s an older player. He was a closer at Cal,” Lee said. “So he’s been in those situations before and as good as our pitching staff has been this year, coach (Justin) Parker does an amazing job, he just hasn’t had as many opportunities early in the season to pitch in those leverage situations. Lately, he’s been put in that role a little bit more and he’s just brought it. It’s a testament to the kid and the experience and how committed he is.”

With the game at a stalemate heading into the seventh, Jonathan French unloaded on the first pitch he saw for a long solo shot over the left field fence.

As banged as up as South Carolina has been with injuries, it’s allowed French to have more opportunities with Messina sliding over to third base. Including Wednesday’s go-ahead homer, French has picked up five hits in his last 15 at-bats.

“The fact that I’m able to jump in, I’ve been playing well, I guess these past few games,” French said. “Just the fact that I can do that for these guys. We have a lot of key components to our lineup and to our team going down. Just having that next man up mentality has been real big for us.”

French’s blast was just what South Carolina needed to get going. The Gamecocks plated three more runs with home runs off the bats of Will Tippett and Ethan Petry.

Petry, who had been hitless in last eight at-bats, connected for a two-run homer. He’s now one away from tying Pedro Alvarez for the SEC freshman home run record. Alvarez crushed 22 homers at Vanderbilt in 2006.

It turned out to be an improved night at the plate as the game rolled along. South Carolina hit well with two outs, going 4-for-11 (.364). It ultimately paid dividends as it scored three runs in two-out situations.

The Gamecocks added another run in the eighth, an RBI single off the bat of Dylan Brewer. At this point, the pitching staff had more than enough run support to finish off the Eagles.

Austin Williamson pitched two strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. After that, Cade Austin came in to slam the door in the ninth and did so accordingly. He allowed one hit and struck out one.