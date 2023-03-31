South Carolina baseball’s historic start to the season continues.

The Gamecocks, who’ve been in the SEC since 1992–a stretch of 30 seasons taking out the COVID year–are now off to their best start ever in the league after yet another dramatic win.

South Carolina powered its way past Mississippi State 6-4 Thursday night, plating three of the final four runs of the game en route to the series-opening win.

Things were nip and tuck for most of the game with Mississippi State jumping out to a quick one-run lead off Eli Jones, making his first SEC start.

That was the only nick on Jones’ four-inning outing Thursday, giving up the lone run on three hits with a walk and one strikeout.

He would exit with a lead thanks to a RBI double from Dylan Brewer, set up by a Michael Braswell double on yet another good night for Braswell.

The Gamecocks’ sophomore, making his first start of the season, finished with two hits, including an RBI double to make it 3-1 in the fifth inning.

But the lead was short-lived with James Hicks showing the first chink in his armor this season. He’d give up a game-tying home run in the fifth, one of five hits he’d allow over two innings.

South Carolina (25-2, 7-0 SEC) lifted him up offensively, retaking the lead in the seventh thanks to a two-run, two-strike home run from Cole Messina.

He becomes the fourth Gamecock this season to hit double-digit homers, joining Gavin Casas, Will McGillis and Ethan Petry. Petry homered again Thursday, a solo shot to give South Carolina a lead.

Petry set up the Messina homer, falling behind 0-2 but rallying to single up the middle on a day where he reached in three of his five plate appearances.

Braswell and Brewer combined to go 5-for-9 with three doubles, driving in three of the Gamecocks’ six runs and scoring one.

South Carolina finished walking eight times but did strike out 17 times on the night while going 5-for-21 with runners on base.

Once the Gamecocks took the lead, it was once again the dominant bullpen doing its job.

Chris Veach gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to start his outing but quickly worked out of it with a groundout and pop up before striking out No. 3 hitter Hines looking to end the inning.

Things got interesting with Mississippi State getting back-to-back singles in the ninth. But Cade Austin got out of it with a run-plating double play and strikeout looking with the winning run at the plate.

Mississippi State hit just 5-for-18 with runners on base.

South Carolina is now one win away from clinching its first series win at Mississippi State since 2011 with game two scheduled for Friday night.

The Gamecocks take a five-game win streak into game two with Noah Hall on the mound.

Up next: Game two of the series is Friday night in Starkville, starting at 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Noah Hall will be on the mound for South Carolina.