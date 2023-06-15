Tears swelled up in South Carolina’s Jack Mahoney and Ethan Petry’s eyes. They weren’t tears of joy but rather from an array of emotions.

They had just endured their toughest defeat of the season, a 4-0 loss to Florida in game two of the Super Regional. As the final out was caught in shallow right field, they sat and watched on. This could’ve been their moment to celebrate moving on.

But it wasn’t meant to be. South Carolina came up two wins short of heading back to Omaha for the first time since 2012.

Sure, it wasn’t what they wanted. The goal every year is to win a championship. The Gamecocks failed to do that in 2023. But if you asked Mahoney how he felt about being so close after finishing under .500 last year, his answer would be simple.

“Hell yeah,” Mahoney said, smiling. “Games like today and games like this week, that’s why you come to South Carolina. The fan base, the coaches, just the people in Columbia, they make this place so special.

“Wearing this uniform has been without a doubt the greatest honor of my whole life and kind of being able to be a group of the captains this year. It’s something I’m going to tell my kids about if I’m lucky enough. Playing for King, playing for all these coaches, they coach the right way, they get the right guys. It’s just a big family.”

Expectations weren’t overly high coming into the 2023 season. Just be better. There was a lot of talent to make something happen, though. And after 40 games, sitting at 34-6, some people were starting to look at College World Series tickets.

Those thoughts flew out the window when the Gamecocks went 5-13 in May, playing itself out of being a national seed. Then June rolled around and they were back to being red-hot after winning their regional.

Now, after losing two straight games to Florida, it’s back to wondering what could’ve been.

“Sometimes it gets a little rough around here when you’re losing if I’m being honest. We didn’t care. We knew we were good, we knew we were going to make a run,” Mahoney said. “I think I sat on that podium after Tennessee talking to you guys, that kind of came from my heart. And this team just played with our heart, played emotional. I think that’s why this sucks so bad. 42 wins, though, that’s awesome. Just even better guys, so it was a great year.”

While the season ended in disappointment, it was far from being a failure. Kingston, someone who didn’t want to let loose in the past, decided to change his ways this year and had about as much fun as his players did.

“When this journey is with good people and kids that you really appreciate, it just makes it that much better,” Kingston said. “This was a year that we won’t forget and that we want to build on.”

There seems to be a lot of confidence, at least amongst the guys in the locker room, that this won’t be some one-hit wonder. Instead, it could be the start of getting back to consistently playing competitive baseball and more.

“I think the future is very bright in Columbia,” Mahoney said. “You look at on the field and you have so many returning guys, so many returning pieces, so many returning leaders. I think sometimes in this day in age, programs fall into a lull of upperclassmen have to lead. That wasn’t the case here.

“That doesn’t happen very often. Ethan Petry hit .376 as a freshman in college in the SEC. .376 if you didnt hear me. That doesn’t happen very often. Ethan’s going to be a very special player in Columbia. Cole Messina, Talmadge and Tippett. You can’t explain how hard it was what Tippett did for us this year. So future’s very bright and honored to be a part of that.”

Optimism might be high but that doesn’t change the fact there might be some big names leaving. Will Sanders, Noah Hall, Mahoney, Will McGillis, Braylen Wimmer and James Hicks are just a few that probably won’t return next year.

That leaves the question: how do the Gamecocks replace that leadership? Having the young guys who were underclassmen this season take the reins next year.

“I want to be that leader next year alongside Cole and whoever else wants to step up with us, I’m happy to have them step up with us,” Petry said.

And now, the long wait until next spring begins.