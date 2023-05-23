When James Hicks came to South Carolina, he initially profiled as a starter, someone who could come in and get ground-ball out after ground-ball out.

Asked to be a reliever this year, Hicks had to wait nearly two years for his first SEC start. He got it and delivered one of the biggest wins of the last month for the Gamecocks.

Hicks dominated to the tune of nearly seven scoreless innings as South Carolina beat Georgia 9-0 for its first SEC Tournament win since 2018.

It’s also the first shutout for South Carolina in the SEC Tournament in program history.

The 6.2-inning, six-strikeout performance snapped a five-game Hoover losing streak for the Gamecocks and kept any chance at hosting alive for a team that was in desperate need of a win.

South Carolina (39-17, 16-13 SEC) now plays No. 3-seeded LSU at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday in the first game of the double-elimination portion of the bracket.

The reasoning for Hicks starting was simple: Toss a sinkerball-heavy pitcher against a Georgia lineup stacked with righties and let them beat the ball into the ground.

It worked to perfection with 10 of the 20 outs coming via the groundout. He worked in and out of trouble most of the day before leaving in the seventh.

Hicks ran out of gas some, loading the bases with two outs, but Cade Austin struck out leadoff hitter Ben Anderson to end the threat.

Austin finished the game, striking out three over 2.1 innings and giving up just two base runners.

South Carolina did enough offensively to give Hicks a lead, looking more like the offense that allowed them to build a 34-6 record.

The Gamecocks took advantage of five Georgia walks and some timely hitting to plate two in the second and three more in the third.

Evan Stone started the scoring, roping a two-run single to left field. The Gamecocks got three more in the fourth before Will Tippett broke the game wide open with a bases-loaded triple in the seventh.

Georgia intentionally walked Ethan Petry and Gavin Casas in the inning to load the bases and get to Tippett.

After struggling the last few weeks, South Carolina hit 8-for-18 with runners on base and 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Gamecocks picked up 12 hits, the first time they’ve had double-digit hits in an SEC game since Game 3 against Auburn, a 10-game span.

Up next

The Gamecocks get a much-anticipated rubber match with LSU at 10:30 a.m. ET in the first game of the double-elimination portion of the bracket.