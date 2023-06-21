It’s easy to hear the excitement in Garrett Gainey’s voice when talking about some of the South Carolina players he grew up watching.

He’s quick to list off some of the team’s most recent greats like Whit Merrifield, Jackie Bradley Jr., Scott Wingo and others, key pieces to Omaha and national championship teams.

And it’s Gainey, who’s coming to Columbia via the transfer portal, who wants to be part of the next team at South Carolina to do it.

“It’s really huge for me, man…It was like, ‘How can I get that feeling?’ I want that feeling so bad. That’s what I’ve always wanted,” Gainey told GamecockCentral. “The biggest thing for me is to not get too caught up in that and trust the process. I know we have the talent and the pieces that can get us there.”

Gainey began his career at Winthrop before transferring to Liberty where he spent the 2023 season. He entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and that’s when South Carolina began showing interest.

A Hartsville native–whose first word was ball and who grew up wanting to play at a place like South Carolina– couldn’t resist the urge to come back home and play for what he called a “powerhouse” Gamecocks program.

“Being able to grow up and experience how good South Carolina’s been in baseball has been awesome. I honestly never thought this day would come where I would get to play for them,” Gainey said.

“I knew I had to work my ass off to get to that level cause they had been at the highest level from the time I watched them…That fan base is something else and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

And he’ll fill a role for South Carolina next year, a left-handed pitcher who can help in a few ways during his final year of eligibility.

Gainey pitched in 44 games over his four college seasons (141.1 innings) with 21 career starts and can fill a few different roles for the Gamecocks.

“Being able to pitch against coach (Mark) Kingston and coach (Justin) Parker at Winthrop, they really saw my competitive side. I’m not afraid to go after anybody. I’m saying, ‘Here. If you hit me, you hit me.’ but my motto is I’m not going to walk you. I’m going to let my defense work and my stuff is better than yours even if it’s not,” Gainey said.

“Bringing in an older guy is what they want. With the competitiveness I have, being able to bring that to the highest level is what they’re really looking for. Then a lefty arm. You saw, we don’t have but three lefty arms on the staff. Being able to add another lefty to he pieces is going to help us reach that next step and make it to Omaha.”

Gainey finished last season with a 7.28 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP in 13 appearances (nine starts). Gainey said Liberty coaches wanted him more as a two-pitch pitcher as a starter despite him throwing a slider most of his life.

He did strike out 44 in 47 innings with just 18 walks, which is a sign of a quality strike-thrower.

“I go straight at hitters, man. I think I’ve gotten really good at commanding my fastball to both sides of the plate. When I get out of myself that’s when I tend to leave pitches over the middle of the plate. I got taken out of a slider this past year. My coaches wanted me to be a two-pitch guy at Liberty as a starter,” he said.

“I’ve always trusted every single one of my pitches. Just going straight at them and being able to get quick outs in three pitches or less is my idea. If I can get a hitter out on three pitches or less is my job. Then being able to stay in the game as long as I can.”

Throwing that slider again this summer, Gainey is off to a hot start in the Valley Baseball League. In three starts this summer he’s allowed just two earned runs with a 0.889 WHIP in 18 innings.

He’s struck out 20 to just three walks with teams hitting .200/.246/.277 against him.

“I’ve been working really hard. I’d say my slider is my best pitch right now with how often I’m throwing it,” Gainey said. “I’d say it’s going pretty well. I like to carry myself with a lot of confidence. Being able to be up here and build confidence before coming to Columbia will be a huge stepping stone.”