It’s official: there will be a top 10 matchup this weekend and a fringe top five series when LSU rolls into Founders Park to take on South Carolina.

Both teams held firm inside the top 10 this week in both major top 25 polls. That sets up this week’s most anticipated college baseball series in the country.

The Gamecocks moved up three spots in the D1Baseball poll to No. 6 after a 3-1 week.

Baseball America also ranks South Carolina No. 6 nationally. The Gamecocks surged up four spots and are knocking on the door of the top five after Stanford and Virginia dropped down.

LSU held firm as the No. 1 team in the country, taking two of three over another top-15 Tennessee team at home this weekend.

Both teams are top five in the RPI currently. LSU is one spot ahead of the Gamecocks at No. 4 while South Carolina sits at five.

The Tigers are 7-3 in Quad I games, 3-1 in Quad II and a perfect 14-0 in the bottom two quadrants.

South Carolina is 7-2 in Quad I, 3-1 in Quad II and a perfect 16-0 in the final two quadrants.

The Gamecocks are coming off a series win on the road at Mississippi State, the first series win at Dudy Noble Stadium since 2011. It’s the first time since that 2011 year they’ve won three straight SEC series to open the year.

They did see a seven-game SEC win streak snapped Friday night, a 13-3 run-rule defeat. They responded with a late offensive push to put the rubber match away Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina is tied with Kentucky at 8-1 in the SEC East, a game back from Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks travel to Nashville next week after the LSU series.

LSU is off to another incredibly hot start with just four losses in 24 games and 6-3 in the SEC. The Tigers have won all three series this season, taking two games in each.

They lost the third game of the series to Texas A&M and Tennessee. The Tigers the opener to Arkansas in extra innings before winning the final two games.

The lone road series LSU’s had this season has been at A&M. The Tigers won game one 9-0 and game two 12-7 before losing 8-6.

South Carolina’s lone home SEC series this season was a sweep of Missouri. The Gamecocks won dramatically twice with an 8-1 win mixed in as well.

First pitch Thursday and Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Saturday’s game kicking off at noon.

The Gamecocks have won the last two series against the Tigers. The last was a 2-1 series win in Baton Rouge in 2021 and a 2-1 series win in Columbia in 2018 en route to a Super Regional appearance.

Petry gets SEC honor

Freshman outfielder Ethan Petry was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Freshman of the Week. This is Petry’s third straight Freshman of the Week honor.

Petry had another solid week at the plate for the Gamecocks, hitting .429 with six runs scored, five RBI, a double, a home run and a .714 slugging percentage.