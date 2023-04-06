COLUMBIA – Due to the forecasted all-day rain on Saturday, the University of South Carolina baseball team and LSU will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 7, beginning at 12 p.m. There will be two nine-inning games to wrap up the three-game series with an hour break between games.

Ticket holders who have Friday, April 7 SERIES GM2 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the Noon game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Saturday, April 8 SERIES GM3 reserved tickets can come in for the Noon game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

Season parking pass holders can use their Game 2 or Game 3 parking pass for either game of Saturday’s doubleheader.