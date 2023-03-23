COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team hosts Missouri at Founders Park March 24-26 in its first home SEC contests of the year. The series starts on Friday at 7 p.m. with game two Saturday at 4 p.m. The series concludes Sunday at noon.

Friday and Sunday’s games will be televised on SEC Network with Dani Wexelman and Gregg Olson on the call. Saturday’s game is streamed on SEC Network Plus. All games also will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks had their 11-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in Charlotte, falling to the 49ers, 6-2. Cole Messina had two hits and the Carolina bullpen struck out a combined nine batters.

Carolina leads the all-time series with Missouri 17-13 going into the weekend. The Tigers won 2-of-3 games in Columbia, Mo., last season. Carolina took the opening game, 4-1, behind Noah Hall’s seven-inning performance, allowing just three hits and a run with four strikeouts.