COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team is the 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the NCAA Columbia Regional from June 2-5. The Gamecocks will face Central Connecticut State on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. to open tournament play. Campbell and N.C. State round out the regional field. Those teams will play at 1 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN+ with Derek Jones and Roddy Jones on the call.

James Hicks (RHP) will take the mound for the Gamecocks Friday with Jake Neuman (LHP) pitching for the Blue Devils.

The Gamecocks went 1-2 in the SEC Tournament, defeating Georgia 9-0 behind 6.2 strong innings from James Hicks and three RBI from Will Tippett.

The Blue Devils won the Northeast Conference Tournament this past weekend, defeating Wagner 12-3 in the championship game. Michael Torniero was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored in the win while Elliot Good drove in four runs. CCSU is led by Ramon Jiminez’s .347 batting average and 57 RBI. On the mound, Dominic Niman is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97.2 innings pitched.

This will be the first meeting between South Carolina and Central Connecticut State.

Against Georgia, Hicks pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits and two walks in a 9-0 win over Georgia in the opening day of the SEC Tournament. Hicks improved to 7-1 on the year with a 3.61 ERA in the win. He combined with Cade Austin to throw Carolina’s fifth shutout of the season.