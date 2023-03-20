South Carolina is off to its best start in 23 years and continues to surge up the top 25 rankings.

The Gamecocks moved up five spots in both major polls this week after dominating Georgia and are knocking on the door of the top 10 in one poll this week.

D1Baseball has South Carolina No. 11 nationally, up from No. 16 last week behind East Carolina at No. 10.

There are four SEC teams ahead of them right now with all four inside the top five: LSU (1), Flordia (3), Vanderbilt (4) and Arkansas (5).

Missouri, which is coming off a sweep of a top-15 Tennessee team, went from unranked to No. 22 nationally. The Tigers come into Founders Park Friday night in what is now a top 25 matchup.

Baseball America has South Carolina No. 14 this week, up five spots after ranking the Gamecocks 19th last week.

Tennessee (11, down from No. 4) and Texas A&M (12, down from No. 11) are ranked ahead of them from the SEC. Both lost series this weekend with the Vols getting swept.

LSU, Florida and Vanderbilt are all inside the top five with Arkansas inside the top 10. Missouri jumped into the top 20 and sits at No. 18.

The Gamecocks also check in at No. 2 in the RPI with an 8-1 record in Quad I and II games and a perfecct 12-0 record in Quads III and IV.

South Carolina is coming off a dominating sweep over Georgia this weekend, its first road series win since 2021. It’s the first sweep over the Bulldogs since 2013 and the first sweep in Athens since 2010.

The Gamecocks’ 20-1 start is the best start since 2000, when South Carolina was the No. 1 team in the country for the majority of the season.

South Carolina won in dramatic fashion Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Bulldogs before run-ruling them in the next two games while outscoring them 24-3.

“It’s big. In this league, it’s really hard to do. We played a really good team in Georgia,” Mark Kingston said. “They were hot coming and we did everything well this weekend. We hit, pitched and played great defense. We played a complete weekend. It was good to see from this group.”

South Carolina is back in action in Charlotte Tuesday playing Charlotte at Truist Field before hosting MIssouri in a three-game series starting Friday night.