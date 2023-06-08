South Carolina is back in a Super Regional for the first time since 2018, doing it in dominating fashion this weekend.

The Gamecocks outscored opponents 41-11 over three games, capping the regional championship with a resounding 16-7 win over Campbell. It was as good a weekend as South Carolina’s had in a long time with plenty to break down from the weekend that was.

South Carolina gets back into form fully healthy

There was always a question of what the Gamecocks would look like in a regional, limping in both on the injury report and at the plate.

South Carolina was hitting under .200 and averaging just 3.3 runs per game in the 10 contests leading up to the regional, but getting healthy does wonders for a struggling offense.

The Gamecocks put up 41 runs over three games, hit .357/.507/.557 as a team while walking 30 times to 31 strikeouts. Will McGillis made his triumphant return, homering twice and driving in five runs.

Braylen Wimmer was back at short for the first time in a month and made some highlight plays while also finishing the series with a .625 on-base percentage and slugging 1.083. He scored a whopping seven times.

South Carolina played high-level defense all weekend–highlighted by stellar plays Saturday night against NC State.

The challenge ticks up next weekend, but this is the version of South Carolina that put the Gamecocks in the national conversation for the first 40 games of the year. Health had a ton to do with it.

Gamecocks were situationally great

South Carolina’s offensive identity returned with a vengeance and with it came productive at-bats in key situations all weekend. The Gamecocks hit 12-for-36 with two outs with most of their runs coming with two away, then hit .371 with runners on base and .392 with runners in scoring position.

Opponents did hit .324 with two away, .310 with runners on and .313 with runners in scoring position but had just 42 at-bats all weekend with runners on and 16 with runners in scoring position.

When there were runners on base, the defense would come up huge and get out of jam after jam.

The Gamecocks also hit .232 with 11 RBI in two-strike counts while 13 of the team’s 30 walks came on full counts. That’s the kind of offense South Carolina is used to, and that will have to continue against Florida.

Pitching looked the part

South Carolina’s first two weekend starters–James Hicks and Jack Mahoney–combined to allow three earned runs over 11 innings with Hicks tossing five innings of one-hit ball in a blowout regional opening win.

They combined for a 2.45 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and teams hit just .205/.225/.256 against them with 12 strikeouts and–maybe most importantly–no walks. That helped keep a bullpen fresh for the late innings and a regional finale.

The bullpen was elite with just a 2.08 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP with none of the three inherited runners scoring all weekend. The pen walked just two batters and struck out 17. What was most important was strike-throwing, with 67.9 percent of relief pitches in the zone.

Matthew Becker struggled, but South Carolina’s pen picked him up with six innings of two-run ball to close out the regional.

It looked like the pitching staff it was billed to be at the beginning of the season against quality offenses like NC State and Campbell.

This is a dangerous team in a Super

Going to Florida and taking two of three against the Gators is going to be a tall task, but with the way the Gamecocks played over the weekend they can compete with anybody.

South Carolina swept the Gators earlier in the season behind really good pitching and timely offense and will need similar this weekend.

Getting quality outings from Hicks, Mahoney and the pen and an offense back to its gritty roots should help. If the Gamecocks play like they did in Gainesville like they did in Founders they have a chance to come out victorious and really push the No. 2 overall seed.