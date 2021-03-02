CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks cruise to blowout win over Winthrop

After an emotional series win over Clemson a few days ago, it would have been easy for the Gamecocks to have an emotional let down on the road on a chilly night at Winthrop.

That didn’t happen.

The Gamecocks exploded for almost 20 runs, jumping out early and taking care of Winthrop 19-8 and pushing their win streak dating back to last season to 12 games.

“The focus and intensity was really good,” head coach Mark Kingston said postgame. “That’s what we asked from them. We wanted to see great baseball and we saw that tonight.”

Winthrop took the lead early on a RBI double off starter Josiah Sightler but the Gamecocks quickly responded back, scoring 16 runs over the next three innings, including a five-run second and a whopping nine-run fourth.

Joe Satterfield started the scoring with a RBI single to second base and finished his night—the first start he’s made at South Carolina—going 3-for-5 with five RBI.

“Obviously I was excited to get out there and get a chance to play. My role everyday is the same in my head: try to do whatever I can to help the team win, whether I’m in the dugout on the field. The role is the same. I’m excited to get out there and it was a great team win.”