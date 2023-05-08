South Carolina, after seeing what it looked like without three of its starting infielders, could be close to getting all three back sooner rather than later.

Speaking to the media postgame, Mark Kingston said there’s a chance three of the Gamecocks’ banged-up infielders could be available in some capacity next weekend against Arkansas.

“I think so. I think all three guys are hoping to play next weekend: Wimmer, LeCroy and McGillis. Whether that comes to pass, we’ll see,” Kingston said. “I would think all three are hoping to start playing again next weekend.”

Both Braylen Wimmer and Talmadge LeCroy have been out dealing with hamstring injuries while Will McGillis has missed the last six series dealing with a broken bone in his arm.

LeCroy is the only one of the trio who has contributed in some capacity of late, pinch-hitting twice over the last two SEC series.

When healthy, LeCroy and Wimmer combine to be the Gamecocks’ starting left side of the infield while McGillis started every game at second base.

McGillis was brought in to be a key piece to the Gamecocks’ offense this season and was slashing .297/.480/.770 before the injury with 10 homers. The graduate transfer second baseman started SEC play hitting 7-for-12 with three homers and nine RBI.

He made the trip this weekend to Lexington and was taking some swings during batting practice but wasn’t fully ready this weekend.

“He swung the bat pretty well. He was available to pinch run tonight if we needed it. He’s not ready to pinch-hit like LeCroy is, but he’s getting better,” Kingston said Friday. “At some point, we’ll have all of our reinforcements back in the game for the Gamecocks.”

LeCroy is the team’s third-leading hitter on the season at .317/.463/.463 with 30 RBI. He’s slashing .250/.409/.365 in 52 SEC at-bats.

Wimmer is one of the engines on this South Carolina team as the starting shortstop. He’s hitting .299/.419/.573 this season with 11 homers and 36 runs driven in. He could be in a situation where it might be a pinch-hit situation given LeCroy’s timetable back and similar injuries.

The Gamecocks did have something ominous happen Sunday with Eli Jerzembeck leaving the game after just 23 pitches and pointing to his elbow.

He was seen by the trainers and immediately left the game and was attended to in the dugout. Kingston didn’t have a concrete answer on his status postgame.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll have to see what the doctors say.”

Jerzembeck was seen clearly emotional and upset in the dugout, though. In 15 appearances (three starts), he has a 2.93 ERA and 35 strikeouts to five walks.

South Carolina is coming off a dismal sweep at Kentucky where the Gamecocks were outscored 30-12.