Hicks hot in rivalry game

James Hicks isn’t one for emotion on the mound. The South Carolina pitcher likes to stay calm, cool and collected when the ball is in his hands. He’ll let the emotion come later. Right now he’s there to handle business.

But, as the crowd swelled and his 0-2 pitch to Gavin Abrams was called strike three, Hicks couldn’t help but let out a little bit of a yell, punctuating three consecutive strikeouts with a fist pump leaving the mound.

“I think that’s the first time in my whole baseball career I’ve yelled or screamed coming off the mound. I think I blacked out after that,” Hicks said, smiling. “I don’t really remember that. It was spur of the moment. The emotion was there and the emotion came out. I’m excited to see the pictures of it.”

And while his first few outings were well and good, he made the most of opportunity a year in the making Sunday.

Hicks dominated the Tigers to the tune of five scoreless innings, scattering a pair of hits and a walk while striking out six.

“Definitely at the start, I had to remind myself to breathe and slow it down. When I first ran out there I looked around and soaked it all in,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to the whole year, really. Watching it on TV was cool but it was a lot better being a part of it.”

Hicks was in complete control from the jump, throwing 39 of his 53 pitches for strikes with only three of his 18 batters faced seeing two or more balls in a count.

