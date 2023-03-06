Erik Bakich is no stranger to the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry, and the Clemson head coach got to experience it again for the first time in over 20 years.
The last time he was part of it in 2002, he saw a Gamecocks team that would ultimately finish its season in the College World Series.
And after seeing this year’s squad up close and personal, he thinks it has the makings of one who could make some noise in the SEC and the postseason.
“I think they’re a very good team. I don’t see any reason why they can’t do well in the SEC and make a deep run. They have excellent starting pitching. I thought (Jerzembeck’s) breaking ball, I thought he was excellent. I thought the (James) Hicks kid tonight was excellent. Then obviously their offense,” Bakich said Sunday.
“That’s a team with their starting pitching, key bullpen arms plus their offense, it’s a good team. There’s no reason why they can’t make a deep run.”
The Gamecocks (11-1) took the season series over Clemson with a thrilling 11-9 win Saturday while dominating win 7-1 Sunday at Founders Park. Clemson took the first game of the series 5-2 behind a shaky start from Will Sanders and an offense that couldn’t muster much.
South Carolina’s pitching was good for most of the final two games, but the offense finally began to click in the seventh inning Saturday. The Gamecocks rode that and a power-happy day Sunday to the series win.
Over the final 13 innings of the series, South Carolina scored 18 runs on 18 hits while clubbing 10 extra-base hits: five doubles and five homers.
“Their offense, they definitely have the plan to lift the ball and get the head out and get in good counts to get their best swings off,” Bakich said. “They did that final three innings yesterday and did that all day today. That really worked out for them. That’s what’s disappointing. We didn’t have those answers.”
South Carolina could have also had more. The offense had multiple balls hauled in at the wall which would have been home runs on another day.
“That’s what good hitters do. They get in advantage counts and they let it rip,” he said. “They took some rips.”
Bakich also left impressed with South Carolina’s pitching as well. He was most impressed with by Eli Jerzembeck–who was lights-out Friday night–while James Hicks stitched together a dominant outing with five shutout innings.
Hicks’ performance also came Sunday with South Carolina dominating in nearly every facet en route to a series win.
“They completely shut us down offensively. Mahoney pitched well but Hicks out of the bullpen was one of the players of the game for them. He had a good, running fastball and we had no answers for him,” Bakich said.
“We probably made too much soft contact with less than two strikes and couldn’t get any momentum going offensively. Not much to say outside of they straight up beat us. Not going to make excuses about it. We’re just going to get better. It sucks losing. They outplayed us and outcoached us. They were the better team today no question about it from anyone that was watching.”