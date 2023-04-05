COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina baseball team hosts top-ranked LSU for a three-game SEC series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Founders Park. The two teams will play again at 7 p.m. Friday and at Noon Saturday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. Saturday’s game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 5-0 midweek win over North Carolina in Charlotte. Carolina scored five runs in the seventh and eighth frames and the pitching staff completed its fourth shutout of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a 12-2, 7-inning win over Nicholls State on Tuesday night. Tommy White homered twice and drove in five in the win. Preseason All-American Dylan Crews is hitting .531 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 35 RBI. White leads LSU with 10 home runs to go along with a .378 batting average and 10 doubles. On the mound, Paul Skenes is 5-0 with a 0.81 ERA and a nation’s best 83 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched.

The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked in all six major polls after the week of April 3. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 3 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 6 in each of the five other major polls.