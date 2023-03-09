Coming into Wednesday, Dylan Brewer was still searching for his signature moment as a Gamecock. He was batting a crisp .176 without any homers to show for it.

That all changed as he stepped in for his second at-bat of the night.

On the first pitch, Brewer cranked the ball out toward the deepest part of the ballpark. Unsure if it would stay in play, he sprinted down the first base line. But as he rounded first, he slowly began jogging.

It not only didn’t stay in the yard but instead cleared everything. Brewer crushed a two-run homer into the night to start a six-run third inning for South Carolina. The ball traveled 439 feet and 108 mph, giving him his first long ball as a Gamecock.

“It felt really good just to really catch a good barrel,” Brewer said. “I was like, ‘God, I might’ve gotten that.’ And it just kept going and I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I was happy, obviously. Just looking to build off it.”

Brewer continued to have a strong night at the plate, finishing 3-for-5. He played a small part in South Carolina’s 19-1 win over USC Upstate at Fluor Field.

“I think that’s what I needed to just get over the hump,” Brewer said. “Now I can just keep it as calm as I am now and move on. Hopefully, we can keep playing well and win.”

After a scoreless first inning, the Gamecocks (13-1) quickly got to Spartans right-hander Mathieu Curtis. They exploded for 13 runs over the next two innings to knock him out of the game.

Five players, including Brewer, drove in two or more runs. Six of South Carolina’s nine starters picked up at least one hit.

Eight of the Gamecocks’ 16 hits were for extra bases, with six of them being doubles. It was also their eighth game with more than 10 runs.

Gavin Casas led the way with a 3-for-4 game, doubling twice and driving in five runs. That would be all for him, though, as he exited the game after the top of the fourth.

After the game, Carolina head coach Mark Kingston said he pulled Casas from the game after limping down to first base on a routine ground out. He said it was from his hamstring.

“He’ll be fine. It was just one of those where he felt it just a little bit,” Kingston said. “With the score being what it was, we just got him out and get his treatment with the athletic trainer. He’ll be fine on Friday.”

Braylen Wimmer also had a nice evening at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with three RBIs. His big hit of the game came in the sixth, as he launched a two-run shot over the left center field wall.

Cole Messina had the most hits in the game, going 4-for-6 with an RBI double.

On the mound, Matthew Becker didn’t provide the strongest outing. Although he worked into some jams, he only allowed one run on a solo shot by Troy Hamilton. Becker finished with four strikeouts and three walks over 3.2 innings.

“I thought Becker was very solid. I’d like to see the walks not be three in 3-2/3 — that’s the one thing I would say. But he only gave up the one run. So that’s what you want a starter to do on a Wednesday night is just give us a chance to score runs and we did that,” Kingston said.

Despite having a sizable lead, South Carolina was forced to use six relievers to get through the rest of the game. But they did their job picking up Becker, allowing no runs on three hits.

One standout among the relievers was right-hander Sam Simpson, who made his long-awaited Gamecock debut. He missed all of last year with Tommy John surgery. In the eighth, he retired the side in order, striking out one.

When Simpson walked back toward the visitor’s dugout, he was showered with hugs and high-fives from his teammates, capping off a big night for the Gamecocks.

“I think you can tell a lot about a guy and how his team feels about him and the kind of teammate he is by when he has success or he gets an opportunity,” Kingston said. “You saw how they responded to him. You saw how they responded to David Cromer when he got an at-bat. So it’s really good to see. You really want your guys to be a close-knit group and be good teammates for each other, and you can really see that.”

No. 20 South Carolina will head back to Founders Park to begin a three-game series with Bethune-Cookman Friday night. First pitch is 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.