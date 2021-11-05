Calhoun Academy upset in overtime

The Red Raiders looked to put the game away behind the running of receiver Isaiah Johnson. Running out of the Wildcat formation, Johnson took the majority of the snaps in the second half and scored on the first play of the fourth quarter extended the Red Raiders lead to 26-16.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt tried to salt the game away, but an errant pass was intercepted by Hannah-Pamplico and returned 65 yards for a touchdown cutting the lead to 26-22.

After recovering the onside kick, B-E was able to run the clock out, and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Johnson led the way with 128 yards rushing and a touchdown, all coming in the second half. Nick Folk added 107 yards rushing and a touchdown while Quintin Banks finished the game with 89 yards and a score.

On defense, Jerome Simmons had a sack and stopped Hannah-Pamplico on fourth down in side the Red Raiders three-yard line. Banks added two sacks in the win.

It was reported earlier in the day that B-E will be without starting quarterback Gage Boykin for the remainder of the playoffs. Boykin injured his hand last week against Airport, and had surgery this week. Boykin also played defensive back and punted for the Red Raiders.