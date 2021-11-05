Calhoun Academy upset in overtime

CA's Lane Noe scored in overtime, but the two-point conversion attempt failed giving St. John's Christian the victory.
Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with with 134 yards and a touchdown while Cameron Crosby kicked a PAT.
On defense, Adam Lowder led Calhoun Academy with seven tackles and a sack. Hunter Summers and Noe each had six tackles while Mason Polin had five tackles and an interception. Kade Strickland had four tackles and a sack.
The Cavaliers finish the season with an 8-2 record.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Hannah-Pamplico 22
Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to the second round of the Class A state football playoffs with a 26-22 victory over Hannah-Pamplico Friday night.
The Red Raiders led 19-0 early in the fourth quarter after Quintin Banks scored his second rushing touchdown of the night.
Hannah-Pamplico answered the touchdown when receiver Taeshaun Sellers took a reverse five yards for a touchdown. The Raiders would convert the two-point conversion cutting B-E's lead to 19-8.
After recovering an onside kick, Hannah-Pamplico running back Floyd Eaddy would lead the Raiders to a second touchdown, this time on a six-yard carry. After the conversion, B-E's lead was 19-16.
The Red Raiders looked to put the game away behind the running of receiver Isaiah Johnson. Running out of the Wildcat formation, Johnson took the majority of the snaps in the second half and scored on the first play of the fourth quarter extended the Red Raiders lead to 26-16.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt tried to salt the game away, but an errant pass was intercepted by Hannah-Pamplico and returned 65 yards for a touchdown cutting the lead to 26-22.
After recovering the onside kick, B-E was able to run the clock out, and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Johnson led the way with 128 yards rushing and a touchdown, all coming in the second half. Nick Folk added 107 yards rushing and a touchdown while Quintin Banks finished the game with 89 yards and a score.
On defense, Jerome Simmons had a sack and stopped Hannah-Pamplico on fourth down in side the Red Raiders three-yard line. Banks added two sacks in the win.
It was reported earlier in the day that B-E will be without starting quarterback Gage Boykin for the remainder of the playoffs. Boykin injured his hand last week against Airport, and had surgery this week. Boykin also played defensive back and punted for the Red Raiders.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to Carvers Bay High School after the Bears defeated St. John 55-22 Friday night.
Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Wardlaw Academy 0
In a rematch from earlier this season, Andrew Jackson Academy defeated Wardlaw Academy 62-0 to advance to the second round of the semifinals of the SCISA Eight-Man state playoffs.
The Warriors were led quarterback Calin Brunson who finished the game 9-of-13 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Carson caught five passes for 145 yards and two scores.
Carson Cone led the AJA rushing attack with 145 yards and two touchdowns while Jonathan Schaffer added 82 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Schaffer led the Warriors with 12 tackles and Cone added nine tackles. Both players added three tackles for loss and each recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Andrew Jackson Academy will be at home next week against Clarendon Hall. The Saints advanced after a 54-40 victory over Richard Winn Academy Friday night.
Holly Hill Academy 62, Laurens Academy
Tyler Wright carried the ball seven times for 276 yards and four touchdowns to Holly Hill Academy to a 62-0 victory over Laurens Academy in the first round of the SCISA Eight-Man state playoffs.
Perrin Breland added 104 rushing yards and a touchdown while Jacob Rogers and Ax Wolpert combined for 112 rushing yards and two scores.
Rogers completed one pass for 28 yards to Harley Watkins.
Defensively, the Raiders allowed just 77 yards of total offense. Breland led the way with nine tackles, and interception and a fumble recovery. Joe Hufham and Lucas Carroway each had eight tackles while Davin Walling had eight tackles and three sacks. Mason Rudd had six tackles, Watkins had five tackles as did Wright who added a sack. Landon Crisp had three tackles and fumble recovery.
The McCormick Chiefs defeated Denmark-Olar 54-24 Friday night, knocking the Vikings from the Class A state playoffs.
Quarterback Keithan Washington led the Vikings with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
Brushaurd Young had a touchdown catch and Jaquari Williams had a touchdown catch in the loss.
Quarterback Navian Hilliard threw two touchdown passes to Detrick Jenkins but it was not enough as Lake Marion fell to Wade Hampton in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Branchville 43, Johnsonville 42
Philijuan Saldano rushed for 219 yards to lead Branchville to a 43-42 victory over Johnsonville in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Xy'quarius Nimmons added 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the victory.
On defense, the Yellow Jackets were led by Kadden Irick who had 11 tackles and an interception.
Lamar 30, Blackville Hilda 18
Aynor 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14
Lee Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 14