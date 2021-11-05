 Skip to main content
Calhoun Academy upset in overtime
Calhoun Academy upset in overtime

CA pic

Matt Layton (1) for Calhoun Academy breaks off a long first quarter run to set up a touchdown during action against St. John's Academy Christian Friday night in St. Matthews 

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com
 Top-seed Calhoun Academy's season comes to an end after the Cavaliers fell to St. John's Christian 14-13 in overtime Friday night.

CA's Lane Noe scored in overtime, but the two-point conversion attempt failed giving St. John's Christian the victory.

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with with 134 yards and a touchdown while Cameron Crosby kicked a PAT.

On defense, Adam Lowder led Calhoun Academy with seven tackles and a sack. Hunter Summers and Noe each had six tackles while Mason Polin had five tackles and an interception. Kade Strickland had four tackles and a sack.

The Cavaliers finish the season with an 8-2 record.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Hannah-Pamplico 22

Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to the second round of the Class A state football playoffs with a 26-22 victory over Hannah-Pamplico Friday night.

The Red Raiders led 19-0 early in the fourth quarter after Quintin Banks scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. 

Hannah-Pamplico answered the touchdown when receiver Taeshaun Sellers took a reverse five yards for a touchdown. The Raiders would convert the two-point conversion cutting B-E's lead to 19-8.

After recovering an onside kick, Hannah-Pamplico running back Floyd Eaddy would lead the Raiders to a second touchdown, this time on a six-yard carry. After the conversion, B-E's lead was 19-16.

The Red Raiders looked to put the game away behind the running of receiver Isaiah Johnson. Running out of the Wildcat formation, Johnson took the majority of the snaps in the second half and scored on the first play of the fourth quarter extended the Red Raiders lead to 26-16.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt tried to salt the game away, but an errant pass was intercepted by Hannah-Pamplico and returned 65 yards for a touchdown cutting the lead to 26-22.

After recovering the onside kick, B-E was able to run the clock out, and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Johnson led the way with 128 yards rushing and a touchdown, all coming in the second half. Nick Folk added 107 yards rushing and a touchdown while Quintin Banks finished the game with 89 yards and a score.

On defense, Jerome Simmons had a sack and stopped Hannah-Pamplico on fourth down in side the Red Raiders three-yard line. Banks added two sacks in the win.

It was reported earlier in the day that B-E will be without starting quarterback Gage Boykin for the remainder of the playoffs. Boykin injured his hand last week against Airport, and had surgery this week. Boykin also played defensive back and punted for the Red Raiders.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to Carvers Bay High School after the Bears defeated St. John 55-22 Friday night.

Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Wardlaw Academy 0

In a rematch from earlier this season, Andrew Jackson Academy defeated Wardlaw Academy 62-0 to advance to the second round of the semifinals of the SCISA Eight-Man state playoffs.

The Warriors were led quarterback Calin Brunson who finished the game 9-of-13 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Carson caught five passes for 145 yards and two scores.

Carson Cone led the AJA rushing attack with 145 yards and two touchdowns while Jonathan Schaffer added 82 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Schaffer led the Warriors with 12 tackles and Cone added nine tackles. Both players added three tackles for loss and each recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Andrew Jackson Academy will be at home next week against Clarendon Hall. The Saints advanced after a 54-40 victory over Richard Winn Academy Friday night.

Holly Hill Academy 62, Laurens Academy

Tyler Wright carried the ball seven times for 276 yards and four touchdowns to Holly Hill Academy to a 62-0 victory over Laurens Academy in the first round of the SCISA Eight-Man state playoffs.

Perrin Breland added 104 rushing yards and a touchdown while Jacob Rogers and Ax Wolpert combined for 112 rushing yards and two scores. 

Rogers completed one pass for 28 yards to Harley Watkins.

Defensively, the Raiders allowed just 77 yards of total offense. Breland led the way with nine tackles, and interception and a fumble recovery. Joe Hufham and Lucas Carroway each had eight tackles while Davin Walling had eight tackles and three sacks. Mason Rudd had six tackles, Watkins had five tackles as did Wright who added a sack. Landon Crisp had three tackles and fumble recovery.

Holly Hill Academy will play host to Patrick Henry Academy next week after the Patriots blanked Wyman King Academy 31-0 Friday night.
 
McCormick 54, Denmark-Olar 24

The McCormick Chiefs defeated Denmark-Olar 54-24 Friday night, knocking the Vikings from the Class A state playoffs.

Quarterback Keithan Washington led the Vikings with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Brushaurd Young had a touchdown catch and Jaquari Williams had a touchdown catch in the loss.

Wade Hampton 20, Lake Marion 14

Quarterback Navian Hilliard threw two touchdown passes to Detrick Jenkins but it was not enough as Lake Marion fell to Wade Hampton in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Branchville 43, Johnsonville 42

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 219 yards to lead Branchville to a 43-42 victory over Johnsonville in the first round of the Class A playoffs. 

Xy'quarius Nimmons added 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the victory.

On defense, the Yellow Jackets were led by Kadden Irick who had 11 tackles and an interception.

Lamar 30, Blackville Hilda 18

Aynor 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Lee Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 14

S.C. Statewide Scoreboard

Class A Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Hannah-Pamplico 22

Carvers Bay 55, St. John's 22

Green Sea Floyds 33, Allendale-Fairfax 16

Branchville 43, Johnsonville 42

C.E. Murray 50, Cross 24

Lake View 46, Estill 6

Whale Branch 19, East Clarendon 0

Class A Upper State

C.A. Johnson 32, Wagener-Salley 0

Great Falls 28, Dixie 21

Lamar 30, Blackville-Hilda 18

McBee 62, Ware Shoals 14

McCormick 54, Denmark-Olar 24

Ridge Spring-Monetta 48, Whitmire 0

Southside Christian 48, Williston-Elko 0

Class AA Lower State

Barnwell 51, Marion 40

Central 20, Lee Central 13

Cheraw 43, Latta 0

Philip Simmons 41, Mullins 6

Timberland 39, Pelion 0

Wade Hampton (H) 20, Lake Marion 14

Woodland 38, Andrews 6

Class AA Upper State

Abbeville 41, Blacksburg 0

Chesterfield 40, Columbia 6

Christ Church Episcopal 38, Batesburg-Leesville 7

Crescent 68, Chesnee 35

Gray Collegiate Academy 63, North Central 0

Newberry 43, Landrum 7

Saluda 38, Andrew Jackson 14

St. Joseph 62, Ninety Six 21

Class AAA Lower State

Aynor 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Brookland-Cayce 33, Waccamaw 0

Camden 56, Bishop England 0

Crestwood 47, Battery Creek 10

Dillon 32, Fox Creek 0

Gilbert 52, Loris 13

Hanahan 31, Lakewood 28

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 31, Lake City 0

Class AAA Upper State

Chapman 63, Blue Ridge 35

Chester 42, Belton-Honea Path 28

Clinton 77, Palmetto 14

D.W. Daniel 52, W.J. Keenan 6

Lower Richland 27, Seneca 7

Powdersville 45, Broome 44

Woodruff 55, Southside 7

Wren 45, Fairfield Central 13

Class AAAA Lower State

Aiken 25, Hilton Head Island 8

Beaufort 30, South Florence 14

Hartsville 70, Airport 13

Myrtle Beach 56, Midland Valley 19

North Augusta 31, Bluffton 12

North Myrtle Beach 27, May River 7

South Aiken 28, Wilson 14

West Florence 38, James Island 15

Class AAAA Upper State

A.C. Flora 34, Indian Land 10

Catawba Ridge 28, Westwood 20

Greenville 55, Walhalla 22

Greenwood 49, Pickens 3

Irmo 21, York Comprehensive 10

Laurens 56, Easley 13

South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 12

Westside 24, Greer 21

Class AAAAA Lower State

Cane Bay 23, Ashley Ridge 20, 2OT

Chapin 50, Carolina Forest 14

Dutch Fork 56, Socastee 0

Goose Creek 41, Summerville 27

Lexington 24, Conway 0

Stratford 40, West Ashley 24

Sumter 28, White Knoll 8

Class AAAAA Upper State

Gaffney 41, Rock Hill 0

Hillcrest 56, Riverside 24

James F. Byrnes 30, Mauldin 20

Northwestern 52, Boiling Springs 7

Ridge View 46, Clover 14

Spartanburg 49, Woodmont 28

Spring Valley 32, Nation Ford 24

T.L. Hanna 41, Dorman 35

SCISA State Quarterfinal

8-Man

Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Clarendon Hall Academy 54, Richard Winn Academy 40

Holly Hill Academy 62, Laurens Academy 0

Patrick Henry Academy 31, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Class A

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 14

St. John's Christian Academy 14, Calhoun Academy 13, OT

Thomas Heyward Academy def. Dillon Christian, forfeit

Thomas Sumter Academy 28, Colleton Prep 21

Class AA

Beaufort Academy 33, Florence Christian 25

Hilton Head Christian Academy 47, Carolina Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 48, John Paul II 16

Williamsburg Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 16

Class AAA

Augusta Christian, Ga. 45, Laurence Manning Academy 20

Hammond 31, First Baptist 0

Porter-Gaud 31, Heathwood Hall 17

