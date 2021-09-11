Calhoun Academy, Bamberg-Ehrhardt get region wins

On defense, Schaffer had 18 tackles including six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

"(Jonathan) disrupted everything on defense tonight," Gleaton said. "I'm not usually one for singling out players, but you have to recognize a kid when he has a game like that."

Denmark-Olar 42, Eau Claire 0

The Vikings earned their first win of the season Friday night with a shutout win over Eau Claire.

Keithan Washington had three rushing touchdowns and added a two-point conversion. T.J. Williams had two rushing touchdowns while Chris Sanders added an 88-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff.

"Our mindset was to come out and run the football tonight, and that's exactly what we did," D-O head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said. "The defense played well, it was a big win."

Littlejohn said his team is starting to understand what it takes to be winners.

"Now, it's back to work on Monday," Littlejohn said. "We have to be ready to go to war next week with Ridge Spring-Monetta."

RS-M scored 58 points in a win over Lewisville Friday night. Denmark-Olar will travel to face the Trojans next week.