'We have a chance to shock the world': Bulldogs prepare for Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State was back on the practice field Monday, continuing its preparation for the Celebration Bowl to be played Saturday, Dec. 18 in Atlanta.

Unlike last week, the Bulldogs now have an opponent as Jackson State claimed the Southwest Athletic Conference title with a 27-10 win over Prairie View A&M Saturday. It’s the Tigers first SWAC championship since 2017.

Both teams are making their first appearances at the annual bowl that features the champions of the SWAC and MEAC. North Carolina A&T won the inaugural game in 2015 followed by Grambling State in 2016. A&T would go on to win the next three before COVID shut the game down in 2020.

“Right now, our mindset is just taking advantage of this moment,” SC State quarterback Corey Fields said after practice Monday. “We missed our chance to get here (in 2019), we’re just taking everything in, and trying to get better.”

South Carolina State opened the season 1-4, but rallied in conference play. The Bulldogs finished off an unbeaten conference season with a road win at Norfolk State.

“We’re taking that adversity we faced during the regular season, and using it to help prepare for this game,” Fields said. “We know the odds are against us, but we make due. We want to be the underdog and have a chance to shock the world.”

Jackson State completed the school’s first 11-win season Saturday against the Panthers. The top-ranked Tigers feature quarterback Shedeur Sanders who has thrown for 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, and is a finalist for the Jerry Rice award presented annually to the nation’s top freshman in FCS.

And…they’re coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“We know everyone’s viewpoint is Deion Sanders and Jackson State,” Fields said. “So, yeah, we’re the underdog in most people’s eyes, but we’ll take that. Our plan is to go out and do what we do best, control the things we can control and take advantage of anything (Jackson State) gives us.”

Fields said he has started watching film and Jackson State reminds him of another certain Tiger team the Bulldogs faced earlier this year.

“They are a lot like Clemson,” Fields said. “They are a fast, physical team that will play to the whistle. They are talented across the board and are similar to Clemson the way the defense flows to the football.”

Fields and the Bulldogs will continue bowl practice on campus this week before making their way to Atlanta early next week.

