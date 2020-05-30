WATCH NOW: SCSU men's basketball adds final signee

South Carolina State men’s head basketball coach Murray Garvin has added the final signee to this year’s recruiting class with the signing of Majok Madol to a National Letter of Intent (NLI) for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Madol (6-10, F/C) a native of Saskatchewan, Canada, rated as one of the best players in his class during his prep career, joins a roster with five newcomers for Garvin’s squad. During his freshman year, he played at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Frank Phillips Community College where he averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
He received all-conference honors this past season in Region 5 and was rated as a top 100 honorable mention according to JUCO Recruiting Report. Madol had several Division I offers before choosing South Carolina State.
"We are thrilled to add the last piece to this year's signing class. Majok Madol will add great size (6'10) and skill to already one of the deepest and talented signing classes in a while here at SC State," Garvin said.
"I give all the credit to my coaching staff for not allowing the pandemic to keep them from relentlessly making contacts, watching film and combing the country looking for the "right player" to fill our last scholarship.
"We are anticipating next season with great enthusiasm and optimism that things will work out for everyone and we will all adjust to our new normal of dealing with COVID-19," Garvin added.
Smith adds post player to roster
South Carolina State women’s head basketball coach Audra Smith announced the signing of Shania Wright to a National Letter of Intent (NLI) for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Wright (6-0, F) a native of Clinton, Mississippi, appeared in 24 games last season for Pearl River Community College (Poplarville, Mississippi), where she shot 51.9% from the floor. While at Pearl River CC she became a force for the Wildcats, transforming her game from her freshman to sophomore seasons. After averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks as a freshman, and 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during her sophomore campaign.
“Shania is an athletic stretch forward that can run the floor, shoot the high post jumper, block shots and finish around the basket,“ said Smith.
“In addition, she is an outstanding student and we are extremely fortunate to have her join our Bulldog Family. We are looking forward to her bringing her competitive spirit and work ethic to Bulldog country.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!