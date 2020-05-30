WATCH NOW: SCSU men's basketball adds final signee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina State men’s head basketball coach Murray Garvin has added the final signee to this year’s recruiting class with the signing of Majok Madol to a National Letter of Intent (NLI) for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Madol (6-10, F/C) a native of Saskatchewan, Canada, rated as one of the best players in his class during his prep career, joins a roster with five newcomers for Garvin’s squad. During his freshman year, he played at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Frank Phillips Community College where he averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.

He received all-conference honors this past season in Region 5 and was rated as a top 100 honorable mention according to JUCO Recruiting Report. Madol had several Division I offers before choosing South Carolina State.

"We are thrilled to add the last piece to this year's signing class. Majok Madol will add great size (6'10) and skill to already one of the deepest and talented signing classes in a while here at SC State," Garvin said.

"I give all the credit to my coaching staff for not allowing the pandemic to keep them from relentlessly making contacts, watching film and combing the country looking for the "right player" to fill our last scholarship.