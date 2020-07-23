SC STATE VOLLEYBALL: Barnes hired as head coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina State University Department of Athletics announced the hiring of Dawn Barnes as its head women’s volleyball coach.

Barnes began her duties on July 16.

Barnes comes to SC State after serving as head coach at Malcolm X Junior College (NJCAA Division I) in Chicago. Prior to that position, she coached at Indiana University Northwest and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Ill.

She spent three seasons at Chicago State University (CSU), on the Cougars’ coaching staff, where Barnes served as the interim head coach for CSU in 2014 and led the team to the program's first home tournament win in Division I play, while producing 10 Academic All-WAC selections.

Before arriving at Chicago State, Barnes was a volunteer assistant coach at George Mason in 2012. She assisted the Patriots with coaching and game planning. Prior to George Mason, Barnes was the head coach at Howard University for two seasons. She coached three all-MEAC selections and five All-Academic selections and developed the Howard Volleyball Camps.