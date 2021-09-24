Two Orangeburg Natives Among SCSU 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Two Orangeburg natives will be among eight individuals and one team inducted into the South Carolina State University Athletic Hall of Fame set for Oct.1 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Dana Lewis (1997-2000) excelled in track and field at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School before earning multiple All-MEAC honors during her career as a high jumper.

Thomas “Jackie” Kennerly garnered All-SIAC honors as a wide receiver following a career at Wilkinson High School. He signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968, but never had the opportunity to play in the NFL.

He will be among the group honored during a special Enshrinement Ceremony that was originally set for September of 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Lewis and Kennerly in the 2020 Class will be Benjamin “Bennie” Blocker (Football 1965-1967), Erone Edmonds (Football 1973-1977), Bennie McMurray (Baseball 1967-1971), Micheal Summers (Football 1984-1988), Tony Maurice Thomas (Swimming 1970-1974), Tyrone Williams, posthumous (Basketball 1967-1971), and the 2010 Volleyball Team (MEAC Champion/NCAA Participant)

Tickets for the 7 p.m. event, are on sale for $50 each or you can purchase a table of eight for $400. Congratulatory ads are also available, from a full page ($150) to a half page ($75) to a quarter page ($50) to a business card ($25).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0