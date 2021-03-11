 Skip to main content
SCSU track teams to open outdoor season Friday
SCSU track teams to open outdoor season Friday

The South Carolina State track and field teams will open their 2021 outdoor season Friday at the two-day Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge at Doug Shaw Stadium. The action in the event begins daily at 10 a.m. and will feature 17 teams, including host Coastal Carolina.

The Lady Bulldogs will be paced by sophomore miler Jada Banks, whose 5:06.53 time in indoor competition led MEAC performers, and Stephanie Jobe, who had the third-best performance in the triple jump among league competitors. In the men’s competition, Coach Jerod Wims’ team is expected to be strong in the sprints and relays.

