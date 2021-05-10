SCSU track teams set records

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Carolina State men and women’s track and field teams combined for three school records as the men tied for fifth and the women finished sixth at the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships held May 6-8 at Irwin Belk Track Complex.
The S.C. State women, who were 12th at the 2019 championship and failed to score the year before, accounted for two of the school records in amassing 32 points, the most for the Lady Bulldogs since the 2012 season. The men improved four spots from 2019, the year the league conducted its last championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Host North Carolina A&T amassed a record number of points in both the men’s and women’s competition to win both. The women had 290 points and the men 288 to finish ahead of Norfolk State, the runner-up in both.
SCSU sophomore Dexter Ratliff won the discus with a throw of 46.22 to give Coach Jerod Wims’ team its only first-place showing and 10 points. But S.C. State participants recorded a number of other high finishes in the competition.
Sophomore Jada Banks set a school record in the 5,000-meter run, covering the course in 18:08.99 for a runner-finish in the event and earning eight points. Freshman Stephanie Jobe was second in the triple jump with a leap of 11.68 meters (38-4 feet), earning eight points for the Bulldogs. Jobe also had an eighth-place in the long jump (5.17 meters).
Junior Tyler Jeffers and sophomore Dayani Johnson both earned third-place showings in the 800 meters and high jump, respectively. Jeffers completed the 800 meters in a time of 1:52.85, good enough for six points, while Johnson had a leap of 1.93 meters for six points for his team. He also finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.80 meters.
Freshman Tanryn Thorn set a personal record and a new school mark for a Lady Bulldog freshman with a time of 54.37 in the 400 meters for a fourth-place showing and five points. She currently ranks 46th in the NCAA East Region.
Freshman Brenton Shippy was clocked in a time of 10:39 in the 100 meters prelims to establish a personal record and a school mark for a freshman, putting him at 42nd in the East Region. He finished seventh in the event.
Other top performers for S.C. State were:
- Junior Ashanti Meyers, fourth in the 10,000-meter run (46:26.55).
- Sophomore Marquis Lynch, sixth in the javelin with a toss of 38.98m (127-10 feet).
- The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Debrielle Williams, Chanice Harris, Domonique Edmondson and Jardaisa Scott, sixth in a time of 52.99.
- The women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Williams, Thorn, Scott and Makylah Jones, fifth, (4:01.50).
Coach Jerod Wims, whose teams had their cross-country seasons and most of the indoor campaigns canceled due to the pandemic, expressed gratitude for the effort by his teams but clearly noted that the best days are ahead for S.C. State track.