SCSU track teams set records

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Carolina State men and women’s track and field teams combined for three school records as the men tied for fifth and the women finished sixth at the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships held May 6-8 at Irwin Belk Track Complex.

The S.C. State women, who were 12th at the 2019 championship and failed to score the year before, accounted for two of the school records in amassing 32 points, the most for the Lady Bulldogs since the 2012 season. The men improved four spots from 2019, the year the league conducted its last championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host North Carolina A&T amassed a record number of points in both the men’s and women’s competition to win both. The women had 290 points and the men 288 to finish ahead of Norfolk State, the runner-up in both.

SCSU sophomore Dexter Ratliff won the discus with a throw of 46.22 to give Coach Jerod Wims’ team its only first-place showing and 10 points. But S.C. State participants recorded a number of other high finishes in the competition.