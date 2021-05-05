SCSU track teams in MEAC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – South Carolina State will be among 11 schools competing for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships May 6-8 at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of host North Carolina A&T State University.

Saturday's action will be carried live by FloTrack, beginning at noon. Live results will be available daily at halfmiletiming.com.

Competition will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. with the men's decathlon, the women's heptathlon and the prelims of the 200-meter run. Action gets underway Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Visit Championship Central@meacsports.com for a schedule of events.

The S.C. State squads will be looking to improve on their 2019 showings when the men finished ninth and the women 12th. Host North Carolina A&T is the defending champion in both the men's and women's championships, which were not conducted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

S.C. State will be represented by its largest and most talented contingent in several years. Coach Jerod Wims’ men and women’s teams have a combined 15 performers ranked among the MEAC leaders, including sophomore Dexter Ratliff, first in the discus and 10th in the shot put, and Jada Banks, also a sophomore, second in the 5,000 meters and seventh in the 1500-meter run.