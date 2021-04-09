SC State track teams return to USC Saturday

The South Carolina State track and field teams will travel to Columbia Saturday to compete in the Gamecock Invite, hosted by the University of South Carolina.

SC State is one 31 schools invited to the event which gets underway at 9 a.m. with the women’s hammer throw, the women’s 5000 and the men’s javelin.

In the men’s field, Coach Jerod Wims teams are expected to be most competitive in the sprints and relays, while the women should show well in the jumps and distances.

The teams are looking to continue their efforts in qualifying additional performers for the May 7-8 MEAC Outdoor Championships, set for Greensboro, NC with North Carolina A&T as host.

