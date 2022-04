The South Carolina State track and field teams return to action Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina at the Cregger Track & Field Complex.

Thirty-six teams and a number of track clubs will participate in the meet which gets underway at 9 a.m. and has free admission.

SC State, in action after a two-way layoff, is looking to qualify additional performers for the upcoming NCAA Regionals next month, according to head coach Jerod Wims.

