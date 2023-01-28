SC STATE TRACK: Bulldogs have strong showing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE. Fla. – The South Carolina State indoor track and field teams had a strong outing at the Alachua County Collegiate Invitational contest Thursday and Friday with one first, three second-place finishes and 14 top 10 showings.

The Bulldogs’ Erick Hill won the long jump with a leap of 23-05.25 ft., while Jaden Barker was second in the 400 meters in a time of 49.21, Dexter Ratliff second in the weight throw with a toss of 55-06.50 ft., and Kristopher Brown, runner-up in the 200 meters in a time of 21.95.

Other top 10 finishes for first-year head coach Donald Cooper’s team included Angelica Frederick, fourth in the women’s 400 meters (58.91); Cameran Gist, fourth in the women’s long jump (17-05.25); Ratliff, fourth in the shot put (43-05.75); Mekhi Bosket, sixth in the high jump (6-04.00); Yesenia Benjamin, sixth in the women’s shot put (35-08.50; Frederick, sixth in the women’s 200 meters (25.66); Barrington Walker, seventh in the 400 meters (50.93); Makylah Jones, seventh in the women’s 800 meters (2:24.79); Barker, ninth in the 200 meters (22.13); and Matron Thornton, ninth in the 800 meters (2:00.59).

SC State resumes its schedule Friday at the USC Invitational, hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia.