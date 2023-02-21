VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The South Carolina State men and women’s track teams finish sixth and seventh, respectively, at the three-day (Feb. 19-21) Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, conducted at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The men’s team, with six top-5 performances on Tuesday, amassed 53.50 points, while the SCSU women had two top-5 showings for a team total of 30 points, the most by any SC State team in several years.

The host Norfolk State men racked up 180 points to finish first, followed by Howard (109), Delaware State (80), Coppin State (76) and NC Central (62.50) to round out the top five.

In the women’s competition, Howard amassed a meet-record 235 points to take first and nab their second straight title. The Bison were followed by Norfolk State (116), Morgan State (89), Delaware State (59) and Coppin State (57) to round out the top five.

Earning points for Coach Don Cooper’s men on Tuesday were Kristopher Brown, who was second in the 60 meters in a time of 6.78, a season-best; third in the 200 meters with a 21.26 clocking, also a season-best, for a total of 14 points; the men’s 4x400m relay team, fourth in a season-best time of 3:17.54 for five points; Waddell Rembert-Jett, fifth in both the 200 meters (21.540), season-best showing, and the 60 meters (6.82) for eight points; Matron Thornton, fifth in the 800 meters (1:56.64), a season best for four points; and the 4000 Distance Medley Relay team, seventh for two points.

Women scoring on Tuesday included Cameran Gist, fourth in the triple jump (12.20m, 40-01.2 ft.), a season-best and five points; the 4x400m relay team, fourth (3:52.440, a season-best, for five points; and Debrielle Williams, seventh in the 800 meters for two points.

Earning second team All-MEAC honors were Dexter Ratliff, who was second in the weight throw on Monday, and Brown, who was also named to the third team. Performers finishing first, second and third all earned all-league honors.

Monday action

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- South Carolina State’s track and field teams continued to make strides Monday during Day Two of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The competition concludes Tuesday.

The Bulldog’s Dexter Ratliff finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 17.01m (59-9 ft.) for eight points, while Jalen Alleyne was sixth in the men’s heptathlon with 3326 points, and Mekhi Bosket was sixth in the high jump (1.91m, 6-3.25 ft.) for 2.5 pts.

The SC State men have amassed a total of 20.5 points for fifth in the team standings, behind Norfolk State, which continues to lead with 65 points. In the women’s competition, the Lady Bulldogs picked up three points in the high jump with a 6th place finish by Cameran Gist (1.52m, 4-11.75 ft.) and a total of six points in the women’s penthalon with a fifth by Makayla Jones for four points and a seventh by Dominique Edmondson for two points.The women are sixth in the team standings with 18 points behind leader Howard with 66 points.

“We finished the day getting all we could,” said Bulldog head coach Donald Cooper. “We got a huge boost in morale when President and First Lady Conyers came through to show support.

We had athletes really step up and do things that they didn’t know they could. It was awesome to see. The coaching staff did a spectacular job again today with our athletes. This is a huge step in getting where we want to be.”

SCSU’s Kristopher Brown and Coppin State’s Noxroy Wright both ran a 6.80 in the men’s 60 meters prelims, the fastest time among the eight qualifiers, while defending champion Kai Cole of Norfolk State was close behind with a 6.81.The 60-meters final is Tuesday.