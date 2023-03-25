The South Carolina State track and field teams combined for four top 5, seven top 10 finishes, and two personal records at the Weems Baskins Invitational, hosted by the University of South Carolina Friday and Saturday. A total of 35 teams participated in the event.

Earning top five finishes for SC State were Mekhi Bosket, second in the high jump (1.84m, 6-0.75 ft.); the 4x100m “A” relay team of Waddell Rembert-Jett, Kris Brown, Erick Hill and Dwayne Curnell, fourth (40.62); the 4x400m relay team of Jaden Barker, Brown, Rembert-Jett and Curnell, fifth (3:17.99); and the women’s 4x800m relay team of Debrielle Williams, Makayla Jones, MaKylah Jones and Jada Banks, third (9:48.60).

Other top performers for Coach Donald Cooper’s teams were Sydney Cooper, sixth in the women’s high jump (1.3m, 4-03.25 ft.); Hill, eighth in the men’s long jump invite (6.62m, 21-08.75 ft.); the men’s 4x800m relay team of Matron Thornton, Andrew Latimer, Barrington Walker and Demarcus Hammond), ninth (8:32.18); the women’s 4x100m relay team of Mion Frierson, Angelica Frederick, Debrielle Williams, and Maya Smith, ninth (48.01); Thornton, ninth in the 800m invite (2:.00.45); Curnell, tenth in the 100m invite (10.81); and the 4x400m “B” relay team of Walker, Hill, Thornton and Jalen Alleyne, tenth (3:21.71).

Bulldog senior Dexter Ratliff had a personal record (PR) in the hammer throw (46.79m, 153-06 ft.); and Curnell a PR in the 200 meters (21.86).

SC State resumes its schedule Mar. 30-Apr. 1 at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.