S.C. STATE TRACK: Bulldog track teams compete in Birmingham

Bulldog logo

The South Carolina State indoor track and field teams will resume their schedules Friday when they compete at the Bulldog Invitational, hosted by Samford University at the Birmingham (AL) CrossPlex. Seventeen teams make up the field for the meet.

Coach Jerod Wims’ teams will also be in action Saturday, joining 38 other schools in the Bulldog Opener, a second meet that will also be hosted by Samford at CrossPlex. Wims teams will try to continue a strong indoor campaign that will be highlighted by the MEAC Indoor Championships Feb. 21-23 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

