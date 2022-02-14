 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC STATE TRACK

S.C. STATE TRACK: 3 firsts, 10 top 10s

Bulldog logo

The South Carolina State track teams grabbed three firsts and had a combined 19 top-10 finishes during weekend competition at Birmingham, Ala.

Coach Jerod Wims’ teams participated in the Bulldog Invitational (Friday) and the Bulldog Opener (Saturday), both hosted by Samford University.

On Friday, Bulldog freshman Erick Hill captured the long jump with a leap of 7.27m (23-10.25 ft.), while sophomore Taryn Thorn won the women’s 400 meters in a time of 57.14. Also earning top ten finishes for SC State Friday were freshman Ra’Necia Brown, 5th in the 400 meters (58.14); sophomore Jaden Barker, 7th in the men’s 400 meters (49.83); Waddell Rembert-Jett, 7th in the 200 meters (21.93); sophomore Ashanti Meyers, 7th in the 5000 meters 21:13.11); sophomore Brenton Shippy, 8th in the 60 meters (6.91); freshman Jalon Kimbrough, 9th in the 400 meters (49.93); junior Domonique Edmondson, 9th in the 400 meters (58.50); and junior Jada Banks, 10th in the mile run (5:10.94), the top time in the MEAC this season.

On Saturday, the men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Brewington, Rembert-Jett, Barker and Tyler Jeffers finished first in a time of 3:16.34. Earning third-place showings were Hill in the long jump (7.07m), Banks in the 3000 meters (10:24.18), and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team “A” of Thorn, Brown, Debrielle Williams and Edmondson (3:50.63).

Other top 10 performances were sophomore Trey Felton, 5th in the 5000 meters (15:57.77); Dexter Ratliff, 8th in the weight throw (16.19m; 53-1.50 ft.), with the top throw in the league; Jeffers, 8th in the 400 meters (48.94); Rembert-Jett, 10th in the 60 meters (6.94); and the 4x400-meter relay team “B” of Jasmine Donovan, Maya Smith, Mykalah Jones, and MyKayla Jones, 10th.

The SC State teams return to action Feb. 21-23 at the MEAC Indoor Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

