 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State cross country teams head to Charlotte
0 comments
editor's pick

S.C. State cross country teams head to Charlotte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bulldog logo

The South Carolina State cross country teams will return to action Friday at the Queen City Invite, hosted by the University of North Carolina Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park.

The women’s competition begins at 4:15 p.m., with the men’s action set to follow at 5 p.m.

Sophomore Jada Banks, who set at personal record (18:57.6) in the team’s Sept. 4 season opener at Charleston, will lead the SC State women, while the men’s team will be spearheaded be Andrew Latimer, an Arkansas Pine Bluff transfer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News