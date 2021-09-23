S.C. State cross country teams head to Charlotte

The South Carolina State cross country teams will return to action Friday at the Queen City Invite, hosted by the University of North Carolina Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park.

The women’s competition begins at 4:15 p.m., with the men’s action set to follow at 5 p.m.

Sophomore Jada Banks, who set at personal record (18:57.6) in the team’s Sept. 4 season opener at Charleston, will lead the SC State women, while the men’s team will be spearheaded be Andrew Latimer, an Arkansas Pine Bluff transfer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0