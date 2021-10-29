S.C. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Banks takes MEAC honors

SC State’s Jada Banks was named Most Outstanding Performer at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s cross country championship Friday after finishing first overall in the race.

Banks, a sophomore, becomes the second SCSU runner to take the top overall spot joining Catrice Harrison who won in 1994 and ’96.

The Lady Bulldog runners finished fourth overall led by Banks who finished the race in 18:40.6. Freshman Ashanti Meyers finished tenth overall earning all-MEAC honors.

Other runners included: Debrielle Williams (19th), Makylah Jones (35th), Makayla Jones (43rd) and MacKenzi Zimmerman (51st).

The South Carolina State men’s team finished eighth overall in the MEAC championship. They were led by sophomore Trey Felton who finished 24th overall followed by freshman Andrew Latimer who finished 26th.

Norfolk State’s men’s and women’s teams each finished first in the team standings.

