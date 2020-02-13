2 former SC State sprinters in the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships

Former South Carolina State University All-American sprinters Demek Kemp and Tyrell Richard will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend competing for track & field titles and Team USA aspirations at the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships.

Both athletes are now competing professionally, with hopes of making the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

Kemp is the world leader in the 60 meters, after posting a time of 6.50 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Roxbury Community College back in January. In that race, Kemp stormed past former two-time 100m world record holder Asafa Powell to win the 60m race.

Kemp's personal best of 6.50 edged out fellow American Keitavious Walter, who posted a time of 6.61. The 37-year-old Powell finished fifth with a 6.71.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Feels great," said Kemp. "I had some good competition.

"Glad to have a personal record."

Richard recorded the world’s top of 2019 in the 400 meters while helping the South Carolina State track teams to a solid finish at the North Florida Track and Field Invitational in April of last year.