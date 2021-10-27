Banks has SCSU eyeing cross country crown

Since joining the MEAC in 1970, S.C. State has never won a women’s cross country title.

The Lady Bulldogs have won the top individual honor twice (Catrice Harrison in both 1994 and 1996), however, the team title has eluded them.

That could change at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships Friday at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The reason for the Lady Bulldog optimism is sophomore Jada Banks. She enters Friday’s championship atop the MEAC rankings in the women’s 5K with a school-record clocking of 18:07.

"I’m happy to be doing so well,” said Banks during a recent interview. “I’ve given my best effort and tried to embrace a strong work-ethic. The coaches (Jerod Wims and Jatavia Wright) have done a great job in helping me prepare although I was not totally in synch with them at first. I truly didn’t know what to expect, but I certainly wanted to be competitive and win, so I accepted their advice, believed in their coaching and prepared myself both physically and mentally."

Banks was one of several returning athletes Wims found when he took the head track and field/cross country coaching position at S.C. State in September 2019.