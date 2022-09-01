TOUCHDOWN CLUB: 'Relationships mean everything,' Ayers says

Former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers was welcomed back to Orangeburg by a couple of former players Thursday, including former Orangeburg County DPS Director Wendell Davis.

Davis was a running back at Newberry when Ayers was an assistant coach. The coach shared with the Orangeburg Touchdown Club the importance of having a relationship with former players.

“I’ve coached for over four decades, and I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have great kids,” Ayers said. “My biggest success in coaching wasn’t how many games we won, but how many kids we won. Taking and athlete on a four- to five-year journey and creating a friendship that lasts a lifetime.”

Ayers said he and his wife attended the weddings of five former players, and continuously gets birth announcements from the players he coached.

“Sometimes life deals you a couple of bumps in the road, like when you find out a former player has passed away,” Ayers said. “Those are the gut punches to the soul, and those are times you question life. The one thing that always happens, after taking that moment of sorrow, I rush back to those positive memories of that young man competing and the relationship we had.”

Ayers said when he was coaching he was going 100 mph in a 45-mph zone. He talked about testing potential players to see if they had what it took to play for him.

“I told them, if you want to taste success, it’s going to start out real bitter,” Ayers said. “It’s going to be real hard, real hot, real humid and real sweaty. And if I somehow say the wrong thing and hurt your feelings, are you going to hang with me, stay with me, believe with me or are you headed out the door?”

Ayers also had a message for the student-athletes in attendance.

“The one thing I want to emphasize to you (players) is that it’s not over,” Ayers said. “You have to step up to the plate day after day and be willing to work harder than everyone around you if you truly want to be the best.”

He also talked about being a good teammate.

“Football is a tough game for tough-minded people,” Ayers said. “If you want to be a champion, you have to willing to care about the man next to you as much as you care about yourself. It’s all about the ‘we’ and not the ‘me.’ If you’re a me-guy, I promise you, you won’t survive, but if you’re a we-guy you have the chance to succeed not only in football but also in life.”

Ayers told the crowd he is often asked about a return to coaching, and he made it clear that he would not want to come back with the way college football is structured today.

“The future is scary,” Ayers said. “I try to keep up with everything (NCAA, NIL, transfer portal) but I’m not a big fan. Relationships mean everything. The greatest glue is this thing called love, and if you love your teammate, love your team and love your wife then you’re headed for the super long haul.”

SC State head football coach Buddy Pough also addressed the club via Zoom. Pough and the Bulldogs were in Orlando preparing to face Central Florida.

The Touchdown Club recognized its Players of the Week sponsored by The Works. Edisto linebacker Moe Seaton was named defensive player of the week after recording 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks in a win over Williston-Elko. Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back Nick Folk was named offensive player of the week after rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Raiders victory over Denmark-Olar.

Next week’s meeting will feature Bud Pough, assistant commissioner of member services of the Atlantic Sun Conference.