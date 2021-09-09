TOCHDOWN CLUB: Lamb building another program at Anderson

“We will have to be creative,” Lamb said. “But it will be good chance to develop those kids, have them learn how to play football and have those players learn how to play together. Then the class of 2024 comes on board and we will have our first preseason camp leading up to our first home game Sept. 7, 2024. That’s the exciting news, but we still have a lot of work left to do.”

Lamb said the city is excited about what is happening at the university.

“There are a few things that happen when you start football,” Lamb said. “First, it connects the alumni back to your campus. We will have five or six opportunities each Fall to play in front of our fans. Second, it will help financially as those alumni will start to give back and lastly it will enhance school spirit and connect the university to the City of Anderson.”

S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough gave a report on the Bulldogs' first game against Alabama A&M and what his team can expect against Clemson Saturday.

“It was knock-down, drag-out type of game Saturday (against A&M),” Pough said. “We played fairly decent at times, but didn’t do as much as we needed to. I’m not particularly used to scoring 41 points and getting beat.”