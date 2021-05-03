SCSU women draw top seed N.C.

SCSU Sports Information
South Carolina State University, fresh off winning the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) women's tennis championship, will face the No. 1 overall seed North Carolina in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship on Friday.
The match will be played at a time to be determined in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The winner of Friday's first-round match will face either Arkansas or Old Dominion in the second round on Saturday.
