SCSU Tennis: SCSU men to face Wake Forest in first round

South Carolina State University, winner of the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men's tennis championship, will square off against Wake Forest in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Demon Deacons, the overall No. 10 seed, will host Friday's match at a time to be determined.

The winner of Friday's match will get either Ohio State or Virginia Commonwealth University in the second round on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-2) claimed the 2021 MEAC title with a 4-0 win over Norfolk State on Sunday, April 25. It was their 16th championship overall and their 13th in the last 16 seasons. S.C. State is led by MEAC Co-Coach of the Year Hardeep Judge and features two First Team All-MEAC honorees, including MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer Elyes Marouani.

Wake Forest (28-6) went 11-1 in the ACC this season and features ACC Freshman of the Year Henri Squire. In all, four Demon Deacons were named All-ACC. Wake earned an at-large bid, despite falling in the ACC semifinals against North Carolina.

