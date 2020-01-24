{{featured_button_text}}
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The South Carolina State men’s tennis team will open the 2020 season on the road at Charlotte Saturday at the Lifetime Fitness Center. First serve is 12:30 p.m.

Scouting South Carolina State: The Bulldogs were tabbed to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference South Division after falling short in the MEAC finals last season.

Series: Charlotte has only faced the Bulldogs twice previously, the last in 2018 when the 49ers knocked off South Carolina State, 6-1 in the Queen City.

Scouting Charlotte: The 49ers are 1-2 on the season after a 5-2 victory over Presbyterian College and pair of tough losses to #16 South Carolina (1-6) and Boston College (3-4)

The schedule: The Bulldogs will embark on 19 contests this season including 15 non-conference matches and 13 away matches. Six home contests will be played at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center. Those include Gardner-Webb (2/1), Coastal Carolina (2/7), North Carolina A&T State (3/8), Norfolk State (3/14), Bethune-Cookman (4/7) and North Carolina Central (4/11). Please note that times, dates are subject to change.

