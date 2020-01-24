CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The South Carolina State men’s tennis team will open the 2020 season on the road at Charlotte Saturday at the Lifetime Fitness Center. First serve is 12:30 p.m.
Scouting South Carolina State: The Bulldogs were tabbed to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference South Division after falling short in the MEAC finals last season.
You have free articles remaining.
Series: Charlotte has only faced the Bulldogs twice previously, the last in 2018 when the 49ers knocked off South Carolina State, 6-1 in the Queen City.
Scouting Charlotte: The 49ers are 1-2 on the season after a 5-2 victory over Presbyterian College and pair of tough losses to #16 South Carolina (1-6) and Boston College (3-4)
The schedule: The Bulldogs will embark on 19 contests this season including 15 non-conference matches and 13 away matches. Six home contests will be played at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center. Those include Gardner-Webb (2/1), Coastal Carolina (2/7), North Carolina A&T State (3/8), Norfolk State (3/14), Bethune-Cookman (4/7) and North Carolina Central (4/11). Please note that times, dates are subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.