SC STATE TENNIS: Lady Bulldogs fall to UNC

The South Carolina State women's tennis team fell to North Carolina 4-0 in the first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament Saturday.

The top-seeded Tar Heels grabbed an early lead taking the doubles point when Cameron Morra/Reilly Tran defeated Teodora Vujicic/Anabel Aguilar (6-0) and Alle Sanford/Carson Tanguilig defeated Rachida Berjane/Ikram Rassif (6-1).

Both teams had to endure a rain delay at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, NC. When the teams returned to the court, North Carolina made a change to its singles lineup inserting Alle Sanford and Kacie Harvey at No. 5 and No. 6.

It worked out for North Carolina as both Sanford and Harvey each earned points for the Tar Heels. Sanford defeated SC State's Rassif (6-0, 6-1) while Harvey defeated SCSU's Aguilar (6-0, 6-1). Anika Yarlagadda finished the match for UNC with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nalanda Silva.

With the win, UNC will play host to South Carolina who defeated Iowa State 4-0 earlier in the day. The winner of that match will advance to the Sweet 16.

South Carolina State's season ends with a MEAC championship and final overall record of 9-10.

