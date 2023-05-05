RALEIGH - Fourth-ranked NC State (24-4) women's tennis took care of business over South Carolina State (12-8) in the first round of the NCAA Championships on Friday evening with a 4-0 decision.

Doubles play was a straight shot for the Wolfpack on courts two and three. Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli got it done first on court three when they finished 6-0 over Rachida Berjane and Malannia Vashkevich. Nearly seconds later, No. 9 Nell Miller and Amelia Rajecki closed out on court two with a 6-0 victory over Teodora Vujicic and Nalanda da Silva. When the doubles point was clinched for NC State, court one featuring No. 4 Diana Shnaider and Alana Smith was halted at 3-3.

The Pack flew out of the gate to start singles and carried their power all the way through.

Gina Dittmann claimed the first singles victory on court six with a 6-1, 6-0 near sweep over Malannia Vashkevich. Followed right behind her were No. 7 Shnaider and No. 13 Smith who both also finished with near sweeps over their opponents. Shnaider won 6-0, 6-1 over Sofya Chursina, while Smith won 6-1, 6-0 on court two over Berjane.

Results:

#4 NC State 4, South Carolina State 0

Doubles Results

Order of Finish: (3, 2)

1. #4 Diana Shnaider/Alana Smith (ST) vs. Sofya Chursina/Semlali Hind (SCST) 3-3, unfinished

2. #9 Amelia Rajecki/Nell Miller (ST) def. Teodora Vujicic/Nalanda da Silva (SCST) 6-0

3. Sophie Abrams/Abigail Rencheli (ST) def. Rachida Berjane/Malannia Vashkevich (SCST) 6-0

Singles Results

Order of Finish: (6, 1, 2)

1. #7 Diana Shnaider (ST) def. Sofya Chursina (SCST) 6-0, 6-1

2. #13 Alana Smith (ST) def. Rachida Berjane (SCST) 6-1, 6-0

3. #26 Amelia Rajecki (ST) vs. Semlali Hind (SCST) 2-6, 1-1, unfinished

4. #87 Abigail Rencheli (ST) vs. Teodora Vujicic (SCST) 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

5. Sophie Abrams (ST) vs. Nalanda da Silva (SCST) 6-2, 3-2, unfinished

6. Gina Dittmann (ST) def. Malannia Vashkevich (SCST) 6-1, 6-0