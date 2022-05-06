SC STATE TENNIS: Bulldogs fall in 1st round

The South Carolina State men's tennis team made its 15th appearance in the NCAA tournament Friday, but were unable to come away with that elusive first round win.

Tenth-ranked South Carolina eliminated SC State after a 4-0 victory.

"We just lost to a much better team," SC State head coach Hardeep Judge said. "They were much better prepared and physically much stronger than we were."

SC State dropped the doubles point after Toby Samuel/Casey Hoole defeated Pedro Sasso/Zhanger Almashey (6-4) and Raphael Lambling/James Story defeated Rostislav Haflinger/Ivan Pauluychenko (6-4).

"We started well in doubles, but you only have to cover half the court," Judge said. "We played five freshmen, so we're going to get better, but (this team) needs to learn how to prepare for a match like this. We have to watch how (Carolina) prepared for the match, how they acted during the match, everything they did if we want to be anywhere near their level."

The Gamecocks earned three singles points to put away South Carolina State. Story defeated Pauluychenko (6-1, 6-1), Connor Thomson defeated Aissa Benchakroun (6-1, 6-2) and Daniel Rodrigues defeated Haflinger (6-1, 6-3)

Judge said he hopes his team can emulate a lot of what the South Carolina program has instituted to become a nationally ranked team.

"This experience shows us how a Top 10 team does things," Judge said. "If we want to get better we have to mimic some of what (Carolina) is doing. I told our guys, you can't just turn a switch on and expect to play well against a team like (Carolina) without putting in the work."

Diego Araluz was the lone SC State player to win a set against the Gamecocks Friday. He took the second set of his singles match 6-3, but was unable to finish due to South Carolina earning enough points to end the match.

"They are a good team," Araluz said. "I don't think we played bad at all, they were just more experienced and the better team. I'm happy and satisfied with the way I played today. I think the younger guys need to emphasize workouts going into next year and be more consistent in practice. We also need to pick up the intensity."

South Carolina State ends the season 12-10.

"It was a good season, because we are here," Judge said. "But, we're such a young team, we have a lot to learn. We have some good players coming in next year, and hopefully have a little more experience. I hope we want to work hard to be in a better position."

