SC STATE TENNIS: Bulldogs capture MEAC titles

The South Carolina State men's tennis team finished an unbeaten MEAC season defeating Morgan State 4-0 to claim another conference championship.

The Bulldogs took advantage early as Benjamin Niv/Aissa Benchakroun (6-3) and Zhanger Almashey/Omer Gorgun (6-1) each won a doubles match to give the Bulldogs an early point. In singles play, Benchakroun (6-1, 6-0), Ivan Pauluychenko (6-4, 6-1) and Luka Stefanovic (6-3, 7-5) gave SC State the points it needed to claim victory.

SC State goes back-to-back after winning the title last year. In total, the Bulldogs have 17 MEAC championships and have won 14 of the last 18.

Gorgun was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Players after going a perfect 3-0 in his singles and doubles matches. SC State head coach Hardeep was named Outstanding Coach for the second time Saturday after winning the award earlier with the women's team.

South Carolina State (12-9) earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Men's Championship. The bracket will be revealed Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. on NCAA.com

Lady Bulldogs three-peat

The South Carolina State women's tennis team won its third-consecutive MEAC championship with a 4-0 win over top-seeded Howard Saturday.

SC State earned doubles points from the teams of Lasya Patnaik/Nalanda Siva (6-1) and Teodora Vujicic/Anabel Aguilar (7-6 (7-3)). In singles play, Vuijicic (6-0, 6-2), Patnaik (6-2, 6-2) and Silva (6-2, 6-4) all won matches to give the Lady Bulldogs the victory.

Silva finished the tournament 6-0 between singles and doubles matches for the tournament and was named Most Outstanding Performer. SC State head coach Hardeep Judge was named Outstanding Coach after leading the third-seed Lady Bulldogs to their 16th MEAC title.

With the win, SC State earns the MEAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship. The selection show will be held May 2 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

