S.C. STATE TENNIS: Bulldog teams advance to MEAC finals

The South Carolina State women's tennis team defeated Morgan State 4-2 to advance to the finals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament.

Lasya Patnaik/Nalanda Silva (6-4) and Teodora Vujicic/Anabel Aguilar (6-3) each won their doubles match to give SC State an early lead.

Morgan State earned two singles victories, but Patnaik (6-2, 6-3), Ikram Rassif (6-3, 6-4) and Silva (7-6, 6-3) helped the Lady Bulldogs clinch the match and a spot in the MEAC finals.

Third-seeded SC State will face top-seed Howard at 9 a.m. Saturday. The match can be streamed live on HBCUGO.

Top-seed Bulldogs shutout NC Central

The South Carolina State men's tennis team advanced to the final of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament after a 4-0 win over North Carolina Central.

The top-seeded Bulldogs got doubles victories from Rostislav Haflinger/Ivan Pauluychenko (6-3) and Zhanger Almashey/Omer Gorgun (6-1).

Diego Araluz (6-0, 6-1), Luka Stefanovic (6-0, 6-0) and Gorgun (6-0, 6-0) each earned singles victories for South Carolina State.

SC State will face Morgan State for the MEAC championship Saturday at 1 p.m. The match can be streamed live at HBCUGO.

