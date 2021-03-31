COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU tennis player honored

SCSU tennis player honored
NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State’s Rachida Berjane was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tennis Rookie of the Week.
Berjane (Fr., Casablanca, Morocco) dominated at the No.1 spot, posting 6-2, 6-3 wins over Haleigh Porter of Florida A&M. She also won in doubles play alongside Lasya Patnaik, 6-4, to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 start in MEAC Southern Division play.
Carolina spring game tickets sold out
COLUMBIA -- All 9,000 tickets that were available for the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Football Game on April 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium have been distributed.
The 9,000-seat stadium capacity for the spring game is limited to the lower bowl and club seats. That number is slightly lower in those areas than what was available last fall, as only five-seat pods are available for the spring game, whereas in the fall we had some six-and eight-seat pods available.
Boston named all-American
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston continues to be part of the National Player of the Year race as the Wooden Award named her part of its All-American Team.
UConn's Bueckers player of year
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.
UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday.
Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.
Maryland coach gets AP award
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday for the second time in her career.
Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the weekly AP Top 25. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each received seven votes.
Clemson's Washington returning
CLEMSON — Senior guard Delicia Washington announced Wednesday that she will use her extra year of eligibility and return to Clemson for the 2021-22 season.
Washington was named to the All-ACC Second Team in her first year with the Tigers after averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.