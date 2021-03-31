COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU tennis player honored

SCSU tennis player honored

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State’s Rachida Berjane was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tennis Rookie of the Week.

Berjane (Fr., Casablanca, Morocco) dominated at the No.1 spot, posting 6-2, 6-3 wins over Haleigh Porter of Florida A&M. She also won in doubles play alongside Lasya Patnaik, 6-4, to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 start in MEAC Southern Division play.

Carolina spring game tickets sold out

COLUMBIA -- All 9,000 tickets that were available for the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Football Game on April 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium have been distributed.

The 9,000-seat stadium capacity for the spring game is limited to the lower bowl and club seats. That number is slightly lower in those areas than what was available last fall, as only five-seat pods are available for the spring game, whereas in the fall we had some six-and eight-seat pods available.

Boston named all-American

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston continues to be part of the National Player of the Year race as the Wooden Award named her part of its All-American Team.

