COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldog tennis tops FAMU, moves to 2-0 in MEAC

In singles action, freshman Rachida Berjane def. Porter (6-1, 6-3) at the No. 1 spot; junior Ikram Rassif def. Clayton (6-1, 6-1) at the No. 5 spot and freshman Anabel Aguilar Ramirez def. Sumarc (6-2, 6-1) at the No. 6 spot.

Next up South Carolina State will host NCCU on Saturday at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center.

SCSU track earns 9 top 10s

The South Carolina State track and field teams combined for nine top-10 finishes and set 12 personal records in a crowded field during the two-day Weems Baskins Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina March 26-27.

Coach Jerod Wims' teams also qualified two more performers for the May 7-8 MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for Greensboro, N.C., with North Carolina A&T as the host.

Bulldog sprinters Brenton Shippy and Waddell Rembert-Jett finished third (10.41) and fifth (10.48), respectively, in the 100 meters, while Devin Brewington was fifth in the 200 meters in a time of 21.02, the best clocking in the event for a S.C. State freshman.