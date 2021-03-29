COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldog tennis tops FAMU, moves to 2-0 in MEAC

The Claflin University softball team cruised past Winston-Salem State University 11-1 (5 innings) in the opening game of Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader.
The second game of the Sunday doubleheader was stopped in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. No makeup date has been set.
The two teams were scheduled to meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, but the doubleheader was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Claflin improved to 5-0 overall and in the conference while WSSU dropped to 4-1 overall and in the conference.
Claflin will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, Saturday to take on the Trojans of Virginia State University in a CIAA doubleheader.
Lady Bulldog tennis 2-0 in MEAC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — South Carolina State women’s tennis remains unbeaten in league play after knocking off top-ranked Florida A&M, 4-3, in Southern Divisional play Saturday at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex.
“We got a big win over a talented FAMU team,” said head coach Hardeep Judge. “We didn’t play well as a team, so we have to improve on our mistakes moving forward.”
The Lady Bulldogs (3-3 overall, 2-0 MEAC) won a much-needed doubles point with 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 wins over the Rattlers (2-7 overall, 2-1 MEAC).
In singles action, freshman Rachida Berjane def. Porter (6-1, 6-3) at the No. 1 spot; junior Ikram Rassif def. Clayton (6-1, 6-1) at the No. 5 spot and freshman Anabel Aguilar Ramirez def. Sumarc (6-2, 6-1) at the No. 6 spot.
Next up South Carolina State will host NCCU on Saturday at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center.
SCSU track earns 9 top 10s
The South Carolina State track and field teams combined for nine top-10 finishes and set 12 personal records in a crowded field during the two-day Weems Baskins Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina March 26-27.
Coach Jerod Wims' teams also qualified two more performers for the May 7-8 MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for Greensboro, N.C., with North Carolina A&T as the host.
Bulldog sprinters Brenton Shippy and Waddell Rembert-Jett finished third (10.41) and fifth (10.48), respectively, in the 100 meters, while Devin Brewington was fifth in the 200 meters in a time of 21.02, the best clocking in the event for a S.C. State freshman.
Other top 10 performers for S.C. State in the event, which included 25 colleges and universities, was the Bulldog 4x100-meter relay team of Rembert-Jett, Brewington, Shippy and Dwayne Curnell, which was seventh in a time of 40.84, and Shippy, 10th in the 200 meters (21.54).
In the women’s competition, sophomore Jada Banks was seventh in the 5000 meters (18:17.83) and eighth in the 800 meters (2:23.49), while the 4x400-meter relay team of Debrielle Williams, Chanice Harris, Donmonique Edmondson and Stephanie Jobe was eight with a clocking of 3:59.43.
Both Rembert-Jett (100m) and Banks (5000m) earned MEAC Championship qualifying marks and were among S.C. State performers establishing personal bests.
SCSU returns to USC Saturday, April 10, for the Gamecock Invitational and will also visit Columbia for the USC Open April 17.
Grice gets ACC player honor
CLEMSON -- First-year freshman Caden Grice was named ACC Player of the Week.
Grice, a native of Greer, led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week, all wins away from home and a three-game sweep at Boston College. He was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in four games.
Clemson hosts Georgia Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Burgess gets SEC honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Sophomore Colin Burgess of South Carolina baseball was named the SEC Newcomer of the Week.
The award is given to the best player in the league that week that was a freshman during the shortened 2020 season.