COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clafln softball DH postponed

ATHENS, Tenn. – After handing the top-ranked NAIA baseball team, No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan (22-2), their first loss of the season, Columbia International University (formerly Columbia Bible College) gave the Bulldogs their first series loss since February of 2020 on March 20.
TWU was ranked No. 1 in the opening NAIA baseball national poll of the 2021 season early last week.
The Rams dropped game one of the doubleheader 6-1, but bounced back in game two of the day, shocking the Bulldogs 4-2. The victory also gave CIU their first series win over an NAIA ranked opponent and their third win over a ranked opponent all-time.
Former Edisto High School and Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball standout Skye Foster, starting left fielder for CIU, connected on his first collegiate home run for the lone run in the 6-1 loss. Other T&D Region products who play for the Rams include outfielder Will Rickenbaker (Edisto), catcher Duece Bailey (Edisto) and pitcher Joshua Searson (Orangeburg Prep).
CIU returned home and won a Monday doubleheader against Morris College, with scores of 32-4 and 22-3, to move to 14-12 on the season. In the first game against Morris, Foster led the Rams in batting, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In the second game against Morris, Foster went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Rams are hosting No. 23 Reinhart University this weekend.
Claflin softball postponed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) softball doubleheader between Claflin University and Winston-Salem State University, scheduled for Friday at 1 and 3 p.m., at Winston-Salem State has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
A makeup date has not been determined.
The two teams will meet in Orangeburg on Sunday.
SCSU trio earns MEAC tennis honors
NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State trio earns Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) weekly tennis honors, presented by Coca-Cola the league announced.
Junior Marcelo Rodriguez was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week and teammate Elyes Marouani was named Rookie of the Week. On the women’s side Rachida Berjane was named Rookie of the Week, respectively.
Rodriguez (Jr., Panama) defeated North Carolina A&T State’s Esteban Lopez 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles on Sunday, helping the Bulldogs win their MEAC opener.
Elyes Marouani (Fr., Tunis, Tunisia) was also strong against the Aggies, taking his No. 3 singles match over Nicolas Arduh 6-1, 6-1.
Berjane (Fr., Casablanca, Morocco) picked up a No. 1 singles win over North Carolina A&T State’s Florielvis Hurtado Pernaleta 6-3, 6-0, while also winning her doubles match.
SCSU volleyball closes out season
DURHAM, N.C. — The South Carolina State women’s volleyball team closed out regular season play with a back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Southern Division losses to North Carolina Central at McDougald-McLendon Arena.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-8 overall, 0-8 MEAC) dropped an 0-3 defeat to NCCU (4-2 overall, 4-2 MEAC) in 25-7, 25-13, 25-8 losses on Tuesday (March. 23rd). Jess Beanard led the way with a team-high 8 assists, Kaylee Rose added 8 digs and Eleisha Thompson 4 kills.
In day two, NCCU closed out the series with 25-5, 25-6, 25-4 wins over the Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday (March. 24th). Rose finished with a team-high 6 digs, while Beanard added three (3) assists in the loss.
Voorhees players get A.I.I. honors
DENMARK – Seven members of the Voorhees College basketball teams have earned postseason honors by the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.). The announcement came following the group’s recent tournament.
Ashley Johnson, Brittani McDonald and Anaze Ravenel of the women’s team, and Tawon Buie, Statan Levine and Hector Rosario of the Voorhees men’s squad, which captured the tournament championship, were all named to the A.I.I. All-Conference team. Buie also earned Champions of Character Team accolades, as did Lady Tiger Marrisa Coffing.
Johnson, a junior from Columbia, averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lady Tigers this season. McDonald, a freshman from Mullins, contributed 11.5 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists for the Lady Tigers, while Ravenel, also a freshman, from Goose Creek, added 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per outing.
Rosario, a sophomore from Lawrenceville, Ga., led the men’s squad in four statistical categories: points (11), rebounds (5.5), assists (2.1) and steals (1.3). Levine, a senior from Charleston, added 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game, while Buie, a junior from Charleston, contributed 10.4 points, and 3.1 assists each outing.
Buie and Coffing, a senior from Edgefield, were among five players named to the Champions of Character Team, an NAIA initiative in which student-athletes connect with communities to provide outreach activities to local schools and youth sports programs. The program emphasizes values, integrity, respect, sportsmanship, responsibility and servant leadership.