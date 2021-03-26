COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clafln softball DH postponed

ATHENS, Tenn. – After handing the top-ranked NAIA baseball team, No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan (22-2), their first loss of the season, Columbia International University (formerly Columbia Bible College) gave the Bulldogs their first series loss since February of 2020 on March 20.

TWU was ranked No. 1 in the opening NAIA baseball national poll of the 2021 season early last week.

The Rams dropped game one of the doubleheader 6-1, but bounced back in game two of the day, shocking the Bulldogs 4-2. The victory also gave CIU their first series win over an NAIA ranked opponent and their third win over a ranked opponent all-time.

Former Edisto High School and Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball standout Skye Foster, starting left fielder for CIU, connected on his first collegiate home run for the lone run in the 6-1 loss. Other T&D Region products who play for the Rams include outfielder Will Rickenbaker (Edisto), catcher Duece Bailey (Edisto) and pitcher Joshua Searson (Orangeburg Prep).